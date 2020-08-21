Thinking abortion amidst Global Gag Rule

Nana, 14, wakes up petrified. It is 5:30 a.m. She was supposed to be up by 4:00 a.m., but was deep asleep and did not hear her angry aunt howling for hot water to bath with. Though scared, she slowly and quietly walks into the kitchen, greeted her aunt, but the response was discomforting. “Are you just waking up?’’ Mrs. Alfred growled.

“I am sorry,’’ Nana muttered, shaking. The angry woman rains slaps on poor Nana, sending her to the ground. Not done, she made to give more slaps but suddenly stopped on realising that Nana appeared to have fainted. Unsure whether the girl had indeed fainted or was just pretending, she took a more critical look at the almost naked teenager and the woman in her told her that something was wrong somewhere. Her little breasts appeared firmer and her complexion lighter. Further checks confirmed Mrs Alfred’s fears.

The poor girl was pregnant ! That was not even the most devastating news for the woman. Nana’s father was responsible for the 14-week-old pregnancy. Nana was just seven when she started living with her aunt following the death of her mother. An only child, the responsibility became huge for the father, Mr. Dimas, a trader, who had always been heavily dependent on his wife.

Though his daughter often visits on holidays, Dimas is yet to get over his loss and always wished Nana, who is a complete replica of her mother, and reminded him so much of her, could live with him permanently. Nana had returned from one of such holidays just two months ago.

Since this reality dawned on Mrs Alfred., she has been pondering over what step to take to help her late sister’s daughter. She had considered terminating the pregnancy and ran to an NGO for counseling but was turned back by the outfit over fears of running afoul of the Global Gag Rule. U. S. President Ronald Reagan enacted the GGR, which prohibits foreign NGOs, who receive U.S. global health assistance, from providing legal abortion services or referrals, while also barring advocacy for abortion law reforms, even if it is done with the NGO’s personal, non-U.S. funds.

The policy allows access to abortion only in very rare cases. Reagan first enacted the GGR, also known as the Mexico City Policy, in 1984. Every administration after Reagan, always took fresh decisions on the policy, making NGO funding vulnerable to political changes happening in the U.S. The rule forces organisations to choose whether to provide comprehensive sexual and reproductive health care and education without U.S. funding, or comply with the policy in order to continue accepting U.S. funds.

In 2017, President Donald Trump’s Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance policy expanded the global gag rule, applying it to recipients of any U.S. global health funding, totaling an unprecedented 8.8 billion dollars. This means that everything, from HIV and AIDS programming and health systems strengthening to programmes that support water, sanitation, and hygiene, are negatively impacted.

In 2019, the Trump administration announced a further expansion of the implementation of the global gag rule, restricting “gagged organisations from funding groups that provide abortion services and information, even though those organisations do not get any U.S. aid.

This means that organisations, donor governments and funders will be bound by a U.S. government policy, even if they do not accept any U.S. government funding. Nigeria, with so many challenges, has recently become a breeding ground for monsters that have continued to prey upon innocent women and girls. Rape and sexual assault has continued to rise unabated with many of such cases leading to deaths of little girls, young women and even infants. Most of the offenders, unfortunately, are usually relations or supposed loved ones. Unarguably, cases of rape, child abuse, trafficking in persons and other sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) have increased in recent times in Nigeria, as the scary statistics of women and girls being raped and abused on daily basis from different parts of the country keep rising, sparking wild and wide reactions. Figures released by the Inspector- General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, showed that the Police received 717 cases of rape between January and May. Adamu said that 799 suspects were arrested over alleged rape offences, 631 of the cases successfully investigated, 57 persons prosecuted and convicted, while 52 cases are still under prosecution.

It is not a secret that nearly 50 per cent of global HIV and AIDS funding comes from the U.S. government; unfortunately, under Trump’s expanded global gag rule, the quality and availability of HIV services, including treatment, testing, and prevention, are being threatened. With the GGR effectively in place, if a foreign NGO on reproductive health refuses to sign up to uphold the policy, it will lose all U.S funding and technical expertise provided by its agencies such as the U.S Agency for International Development (USAID). This means that under the expanded GGR, non-U.S. NGOs will not be able to receive any of the country’s funds if they provided safe abortion services, counseling, referrals or advocacy work, even if they used personal funds.

With this, NGOs, who are already suffering from significant funding shortages due to their decision to continue to provide comprehensive sexual and reproductive health care, will have to struggle to help those in need. Important coalitions, networks and movements that advocate for human rights, such as abortion reforms and sex workers’ rights, will lose momentum due to the chilling effect the global gag rule has on advocacy and collaboration between groups that are gagged and those that are not.

At a recent three-day “Media Training for Journalists on Women’s Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights/Global Gag Rule’’, in Keffi, Nasarawa State, organised by Ipas, stakeholders had made attempts to study and understand the GGR, and its implications and consequences on the health of the Nigerian woman.

The stakeholders expressed worry that the lives of millions of Nigerian women, who would want to avoid pregnancy, but lacked access to modern contraception, were at risk. The Country Director of Ipas (Nigeria), Mr Lucky Palmer, in a presentation, noted that every eight minutes, a woman in a developing country dies of complications from unsafe abortion. “In addition, an estimated 285,000 women, within the same period, have complications from unsafe abortion serious enough to require treatment in health facilities, but will not obtain the care they need,’’ Palmer said.

