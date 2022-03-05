Top Stories

Third batch of Nigerian evacuees from Ukraine arrive Abuja

Posted on Author Reporter

 

 

Another batch of Nigerians evacuated from Ukraine have arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

According to a tweet by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), the evacuees landed in Abuja at 11:50pm on Friday.

The Nigerians were flown in from Budapest, Hungary, which shares borders with Ukraine.

Many Nigerians had fled to neighbouring countries following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which began on February 24.

Meanwhile, the latest evacuation flight makes it the third to have delivered Nigerians back to the country since the operations began on Wednesday.

 

