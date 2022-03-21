Third Force: Jega, Utomi, others to unveil Mega Party this week

The Third Force Mega Party movement spearheaded by ex-Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Prof. Attahiru Jega; ex- Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwakwanso; Prof Pat Utomi; ex-Minister of Education, Dr Oby Ezekwesili; ex-Nigerian Bar Association President, Olisa Agbakoba (SAN); and others, including civil society and labour groups, will unveil their party in Abuja this week.

The New Telegraph learnt that the stakeholders had finalised an agreement on the structure and manifesto of the new party.

In a statement yesterday after the Third Force Stakeholders virtual Consultative Parley of the National Consultative Front (NCFront) by spokesperson for the Fusion Council, Ms Bilikis Bello, and the group said the unveiling will be followed by the collection of nomination and expression of interest forms by intending party executives at all levels.

The statement said: “In view of the intense pressures and numerous inquiries from political gladiators in the country, including former and sitting governors, aspirants, ministers, federal and state lawmakers, among others, disenchanted with the current failed system in Nigeria, the leadership of the Fusion Council of the Third Force Mega Party has said it will thoroughly assess and screen defectors and new entrants to ensure full acceptance of and compliance with Third Force political charter of demand recently adopted to mobilize the Nigerian peoples and workers for the 2023 ballot revolution to rescue and reset Nigeria.”

According to Bello, the primaries and National Convention of the party are scheduled to be held between the second week of April and the end of May in line with INEC guidelines.

She added that while the all-inclusive Implementation and Harmonisation Committee recently constituted by the Fusion Council will also double as the National Convention Coordinating Committee of the Third Force Mega Party to oversee and supervise the successful planning of the Third Force National Convention for the election of national officers and presidential candidate, the State Implementation and Harmonisation Committees, to be announced this week, are also to serve as State Congress Committees for the purpose of coordinating State Congresses for the elections of party officers at state levels.

The statement said: “To this end, the collection of both expressions of interest and nomination forms for both intending party officers and aspiring candidates of the Third Force shall be open for collections from Monday, 4th April to Thursday, 14th April 2022.

“However, approval for processing fees for expression of interest and nomination forms and concessions to be given to women, young and physically challenged aspirants are to be given by the Implementation and Harmonisation Committee this week.

“We, therefore, wish to enjoin all Nigerians craving for value-based and service-oriented change in Nigeria to quickly register with the Third Force Mega Party to rescue and reset Nigeria from unprecedented misrule and hopelessness, as only those who register as members of the Adopted Third Force Mega Party beginning from 4th April 2022 shall be eligible to participate at the various congresses, primaries and national convention of the new Alternative Mega Party.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...