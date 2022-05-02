Metro & Crime

Third Mainland bridge accident claims 4, others injured

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Four persons have been confirmed dead while five others were injured in an accident which occurred on Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State yesterday.

 

In a statement by the Sector Corps Commander, of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Olusegun Ogungbemide, signed by Route Commander, Olabisi Sonusi, said the early morning crash occurred at the Adekunle inter-change end of the Third Mainland Bridge.

 

Oyetola charges Muslims to abide by lessons of Ramadan It was learnt that five of the occupants sustained various degrees of injuries, while three female adults were confirmed dead at the spot. Moreso, another female died at the Hospital when the FRSC team went for a follow-up check at the General Hospital, Marina.

 

The statement read, “The crash occurred on Sunday May 1, 2022 at about 0550hrs when a grey Toyota Hiace with registration number FST 241 YC coming from Adekunle inter-change inward Iyana-Oworo had a tyre burst on top speed and crashed with 20 occupants (9 Male, 11 female).

 

“Five of the occupant sustained injuries, while three female adults were confirmed dead at the spot. An additional female died at the Hospital when the FRSC team went for a follow-up at General Hospital, Marina.”

 

It added, “All first responders at the scene comprising FRSC, the Nigeria Police, LASTMA and LASEMA Rescue Unit rescued the injured victims and the corpses who were taken to General Hospital Marina.

 

“The crashed vehicle has been taken off the location. FRSC and LASTMA officials are on the ground managing traffic. The Sector Commander assured all motorists of adequate deployment of personnel and logistics for crash-free Eid-El-Fitri celebration.

 

“He while commiserating with the families of the deceased, admonished motorists to always adhere to speed limits for all categories of the road at all times because “Speed Thrills but kills faster.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Mum sells two daughters for N300,000 because of ‘tough times’

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State have arrested a 35-year-old housewife, Blessing Ebuneku Agoro, for allegedly selling her two daughters for N300,000. The suspect, who claimed her husband abandoned her, leaving her with the responsibility of taking care of the daughters, Semilore Agoro (four years) and Deborah Agoro (two years  said she sold the girls because of […]
Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu empowers, trains 300 PWDs

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday distributed empowerment materials to people with phisical disabilities and special needs in Lagos State. The governor described the gesture as part of his administration’s Greater Lagos Agenda. According to Sanwo-Olu, his administration remains committed to leaving nobody behind in its socio-economic development. The governor, who spoke through the Commissioner for Youths […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kidnap father, mother, three children in Ondo

Posted on Author Reporter

  Adewale Momoh, Akure A family of five have been abducted  by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in Ondo State while returning to their base after the Easter celebration. Ibrahim Olusa, a native of Ajowa-Akoko, Akoko North West Local Government Area of the state, was kidnapped alongside his wife and children at gun point by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica