Third Mainland bridge accident claims 4, others injured

Four persons have been confirmed dead while five others were injured in an accident which occurred on Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State yesterday.

In a statement by the Sector Corps Commander, of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Olusegun Ogungbemide, signed by Route Commander, Olabisi Sonusi, said the early morning crash occurred at the Adekunle inter-change end of the Third Mainland Bridge.

It was learnt that five of the occupants sustained various degrees of injuries, while three female adults were confirmed dead at the spot. Moreso, another female died at the Hospital when the FRSC team went for a follow-up check at the General Hospital, Marina.

The statement read, “The crash occurred on Sunday May 1, 2022 at about 0550hrs when a grey Toyota Hiace with registration number FST 241 YC coming from Adekunle inter-change inward Iyana-Oworo had a tyre burst on top speed and crashed with 20 occupants (9 Male, 11 female).

“Five of the occupant sustained injuries, while three female adults were confirmed dead at the spot. An additional female died at the Hospital when the FRSC team went for a follow-up at General Hospital, Marina.”

It added, “All first responders at the scene comprising FRSC, the Nigeria Police, LASTMA and LASEMA Rescue Unit rescued the injured victims and the corpses who were taken to General Hospital Marina.

“The crashed vehicle has been taken off the location. FRSC and LASTMA officials are on the ground managing traffic. The Sector Commander assured all motorists of adequate deployment of personnel and logistics for crash-free Eid-El-Fitri celebration.

“He while commiserating with the families of the deceased, admonished motorists to always adhere to speed limits for all categories of the road at all times because “Speed Thrills but kills faster.

