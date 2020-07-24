Metro & Crime

Third Mainland Bridge closes for repairs tonight

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi Comment(0)

Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos is going to be closed partially to traffic by midnight today for periodic routine maintenance for the next six months. The 11.8-kilometre bridge, constructed in 1990, is the longest of three bridges connecting Lagos Island to the mainland. It was last shut in August 2018 for a three-day investigative maintenance check. Apart from asphalt surfacing, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr. Olukayode Popoola, said the contractor, Messrs Borini Porini, would fix some of the bridge’s weak expansion joints and replace many expired bearings.

Following the planned partial closure of the flyover today, there has been apprehension among motorists and commuters as traffic has continued to build up on major Lagos’ roads. A banker, who works on Victoria Island, Mr. Kunle Abiodun, said he spent over three hours from Mary land to office in traffic yesterday.

He attributed the traffic on Western Avenue to Apongbon to the planned closure of Third Mainland Bridge, saying many motorists were diverted to some of the alternative routes. Another person, Mr. Dayo Olukogbe, said that traffic between Ojuelegba and Costain “was crazy”.

He added that the alternative route from Yaba to Oyingbo towards Apapa-Wharf was not better. According to him, by the time Third Mainland Bridge is partially closed following closure of Eko and Marine bridges, Lagosians are in for prolonged traffic.

Third Mainland Bridge starts from Oworonshoki, which is linked to the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway and the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, and ends at the Adeniji Adele Interchange on the Lagos Island. However, the Federal Controller of Works, Popoola, and the Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs. Aramide Adeyoye, have allayed the fear of members of the public.

