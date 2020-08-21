Third Mainland Bridge closure: Fidelity Bank’s island branches to close at 3p.m

The management of Fidelity Bank has adjusted the closing time of all its branches within the Lagos Island, Ikoyi, Victoria Island and Lekki axis to 3pm. In a statement on Thursday, the management said the new closing time would be effective Monday, August 24, 2020. The bank said the decision was reached after assessing the impact of the Third Mainland Bridge closure by the Lagos state government.

“Following an impact assessment of the Third Mainland Bridge closure by the Lagos state government (LASG) to commuters, please be informed that commencing Monday, August 24, 2020, all Fidelity Bank branches within the Lagos Island, Ikoyi, Victoria Island, and Lekki axis of Lagos state will close to customers by 3pm,” the bank said.

“This measure is taken to reduce the time spent on the road as a result of the ongoing repairs. Please note that our Lagos Mainland branches, as well as our upcountry locations, will continue to operate the normal business hours of 8am to 4pm. “As always, our digital channels will remain available for your use 24/7,” it added. Third Mainland Bridge, a popular link between the Lagos mainland and island, was partially shut on July 24 for repairs and is scheduled for reopening on January 24, 2021

