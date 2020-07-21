Third Mainland Bridge: Contractor won’t exceed six months –FG

Federal Government yesterday said it would do everything possible to ensure its contractor keeps to the six months completion period for the repairs of the Third Mainland Bridge.

The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Mr. Kayode Popoola, disclosed this during the joint inspection of some of the alternative routes repaired by the Lagos State government to ease traffic during the closure of the bridge as from midnight of Friday, July 24.

Popoola said the contractor would work day and night so that the six months completion date for the bridge’s repairs would not be exceeded.

The federal controller of works reaffirmed that the outward Lagos Island lane of the Third Mainland Bridge would be partially closed to traffic by midnight of July 24 for commencement of rehabilitation works on the bridge.

