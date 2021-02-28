Third Mainland Bridge now fully open –Fashola

Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola yesterday announced the full reopening of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos, even as the Lagos Sector Command, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) appreciated the public motorist for their patience while the repairs lasted.

The bridge has undergone rehabilitation in the past few months. It was recently shut by midnight on Friday to enable contractors move the equipment used during the rehabilitation process off the bridge and allowed both the Oworonshoki and Adeniji bound lanes open fully to traffic.

Fashola, in a tweet on Saturday, also thanked Lagosians for their patience. He said: “Third mainland bridge rehab completed. Fully opens to traffic at 12noon today. Thank you all for your patience. Drive safely.”

Third Mainland Bridge is the longest of three bridges connecting Lagos Island to the mainland, the others are the Eko and Carter bridges. The 11.8km-long bridge was the longest in Africa until 1996 when The 6th October Bridge located in Cairo, Egypt was completed.

The Lagos State Sector Commander of FRSC, Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide gave the appreciation in a statement signed by Route Commander Olabisi Sonusi FRSC Public Education Officer.

Ogungbemide said: “You may recall that the repair work which commenced from 24th July, 2020 expected to be completed by January 2021 was delayed because of COVID-19 pandemic and the Endsars unrest”.

“We must say that the motoring publics were so cooperative during the entire period the rehabilitation work lasted and this is commendable. “It has become very imperative for us to enjoin motorists to avoid excessive speed, dangerous overtaking, disregard to lane discipline now that the most important bridge has been opened for use.

