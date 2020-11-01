Third Mainland Bridge repair: FRSC warns motorists driving against traffic

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Lagos State said it is disturbed by the recent disruption of law and order where motorists are driving against traffic at Adeniji inward Iyana Oworo on the Third Mainland Bridge. It has therefore warned against such act.

The Lagos Stated Sector Commander of FRSC, Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide who handed out this warning, said that the Third Mainland Bridge is still under repair and as such the diversion plan earlier issued to motorists is to be strictly adhered to.

“The Lagos Island bound traffic from Iyana Oworo will still experience unhindered movement from 12am to 1pm and vice versa. “Motorists should note that orderliness has been restored on the Third Mainland Bridge and other parts of the state. Motorists are advised to obey all traffic rules and regulations by abstaining from driving against the flow of traffic (one way) to avoid crash and head on collision,’ he said.

According to him, alternative routes for Mainland bound motorists are: Osborne Road Ikoyi to Carter Bridge can access Eko Bridge through Ijora Olopa to Funsho Williams Avenue to Dormanlong Bridge to Ikorodu or use Carter Bridge to Iddo through Oyingbo to Herbert Macaulay to Jibowu to link Ikorodu road then connect your destination.

The Ozumba Mbadiwe Road to Falomo Bridge through Alfred Rewane to Awolowo Road or Osborne Road to Iluburin connect Carter Bridge can be used by motorists moving from Victoria Island to access Mainland.

The other option is for motorists to use Bonny Camp through Mekwuen/Independence Bridge to Marina Bridge through Apongbon to Eko Bridge down to Ijora Olopa, Iddo – Oyingbo to Ebute Metta/Adekunle to Iyana Oworo. He also disclosed that the Adekunle to Iyana Oworo using the ramp bridge is still open for use.

Ogungbemide said that if the lawlessness continued, the corps would have no other option than to begin to clampdown on erring motorists. He said that the challenges that recently faced the state and the country has not change the regulation governing movements on the bridge

