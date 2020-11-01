Business

Third Mainland Bridge repair: FRSC warns motorists driving against traffic

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri Comment(0)

 

 

 

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Lagos State said it is disturbed by the recent disruption of law and order where motorists are driving against traffic at Adeniji inward Iyana Oworo on the Third Mainland Bridge. It has therefore warned against such act.

 

The Lagos Stated Sector Commander of FRSC, Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide who handed out this warning, said that the Third Mainland Bridge is still under repair and as such the diversion plan earlier issued to motorists is to be strictly adhered to.

 

“The Lagos Island bound traffic from Iyana Oworo will still experience unhindered movement from 12am to 1pm and vice versa. “Motorists should note  that orderliness has been restored on the Third Mainland Bridge and other parts of the state. Motorists are advised to obey all traffic rules and regulations by abstaining from driving against the flow of traffic (one way) to avoid crash and head on collision,’ he said.

 

According to him, alternative routes for Mainland bound motorists are: Osborne Road Ikoyi to Carter Bridge can access Eko Bridge through Ijora Olopa to Funsho Williams Avenue to Dormanlong Bridge to Ikorodu or use Carter Bridge to Iddo through Oyingbo to Herbert Macaulay to Jibowu to link Ikorodu road then connect your destination.

 

The Ozumba Mbadiwe Road to Falomo Bridge through Alfred Rewane to Awolowo Road or Osborne Road to Iluburin connect Carter Bridge can be used by motorists moving from Victoria Island to access Mainland.

 

The other option is for motorists to use Bonny Camp through Mekwuen/Independence Bridge to Marina Bridge through Apongbon to Eko Bridge down to Ijora Olopa, Iddo – Oyingbo to Ebute Metta/Adekunle to Iyana Oworo. He also disclosed that the Adekunle to Iyana Oworo using the ramp bridge is still open for use.

 

Ogungbemide said that if the lawlessness continued, the corps would have no other option than to begin to clampdown on erring motorists. He said that the challenges that recently faced the state and the country has not change the regulation governing movements on the bridge

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Labour hails FG for scrapping SARS

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Organised labour under the aegis of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for dissolving the dreaded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) just as it called on Nigerian youths to avoid any form of violence in the ongoing nation-wide protests against police brutality. The President, ASCSN , Comrade Bola-Audu Innocent, […]
Business

ATCON tasks members on data protection regulation

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The Association of Telecom Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) has urged its members to comply with Nigeria Data Protection Regulation as stipulated by the Federal Government through the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA). ATCON President, Mr. Olusola Teniola, made this call at a virtual meeting on Nigeria Data Protection Regulation held recently with the theme […]
Business

Analysts expect FG to issue more promissory notes

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Federal Government is likely to issue more promissory notes to clear debt arrears, analysts at FBNQuest Research have said. The analysts made the prediction in a note titled, “More FGN Pro-note Issues to come,” obtained by New Telegraph yesterday. A promissory note is a financial instrument that contains a written promise by one party […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: