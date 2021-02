Third Mainland Bridge’ll be totally reopened this weekend’ – Fashola

Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, said yesterday that the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos undergoing repairs, would be totally reopened to traffic ‘’this weekend’’. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fashola, who gave the assurance during a radio phone-in programme, did not specify which day of the weekend to expect the reopening. “I can tell you now that this weekend, it will be opened definitely; my directors are still in Lagos; the major works have now been finished. So, let me say that again by way of information.

“Definitely this weekend, it will be reopened. I will announce the date toward Friday and the reason why I am holding back the exact date is that we are government. “Any time we say something, people must reliably be able to plan their lives around what we say,’’ he said. He said that lane markings and finishing touches would be done within the next 48 to 72 hours, adding that the total shutdown of the bridge to happen midnight on Friday would be the last before the total reopening.

He thanked Lagos residents for their patience and understanding, assuring them that the repairs had been completed and the contractor would soon pull out of site. “The major works have now been finished. The piles, all the joints, all the bearings, everything is done. The last miles now are the works which were not in the contract but we insisted must be done.

“We are asphalting some of the places on the pavement that have been affected by erosion; some of the lane markings have worn away. So, we want to do that,’’ he said. Fashola explained that some of the repairs being concluded were not visible because they were under water, adding that some diversion angles created had to be rebuilt within 48 to 72 hours.

The minister said that some time was lost on the project during the #EndSARS protests in Lagos, adding that the bridge was now safer and better for use, assuring motorists of smooth driving experience. He urged Nigerians to visit the ministry’s twitter handle to get details of construction activities carried out so far on the bridge. NAN reports that the Third Mainland Bridge, which was going through a series of repairs, was partially shut on July 24, 2020 for another round of rehabilitation. The repairs, expected to last six months, were extended from January to February because of the #EndSARS protests.

