News

Third Mainland Bridge’ll be totally reopened this weekend’ – Fashola

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, said yesterday that the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos undergoing repairs, would be totally reopened to traffic ‘’this weekend’’. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fashola, who gave the assurance during a radio phone-in programme, did not specify which day of the weekend to expect the reopening. “I can tell you now that this weekend, it will be opened definitely; my directors are still in Lagos; the major works have now been finished. So, let me say that again by way of information.

“Definitely this weekend, it will be reopened. I will announce the date toward Friday and the reason why I am holding back the exact date is that we are government. “Any time we say something, people must reliably be able to plan their lives around what we say,’’ he said. He said that lane markings and finishing touches would be done within the next 48 to 72 hours, adding that the total shutdown of the bridge to happen midnight on Friday would be the last before the total reopening.

He thanked Lagos residents for their patience and understanding, assuring them that the repairs had been completed and the contractor would soon pull out of site. “The major works have now been finished. The piles, all the joints, all the bearings, everything is done. The last miles now are the works which were not in the contract but we insisted must be done.

“We are asphalting some of the places on the pavement that have been affected by erosion; some of the lane markings have worn away. So, we want to do that,’’ he said. Fashola explained that some of the repairs being concluded were not visible because they were under water, adding that some diversion angles created had to be rebuilt within 48 to 72 hours.

The minister said that some time was lost on the project during the #EndSARS protests in Lagos, adding that the bridge was now safer and better for use, assuring motorists of smooth driving experience. He urged Nigerians to visit the ministry’s twitter handle to get details of construction activities carried out so far on the bridge. NAN reports that the Third Mainland Bridge, which was going through a series of repairs, was partially shut on July 24, 2020 for another round of rehabilitation. The repairs, expected to last six months, were extended from January to February because of the #EndSARS protests.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Group Petition Buhari against appointment of Udoh Omokunmi as Per. Sec

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim,

A group of people under the umbrella of Oyo Good Governance Forum (OGGF) has petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari on the planned appointment of Mrs. Udoh Monilola Omokunmi as Permanent Secretary representing Oyo State in the Federal Civil Service (FCC). In the petition copied to the Offices of the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) […]
News

Meet Godson Umeh, fashion entrepreneur who’s worked with Zlatan, Darkoo, others

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Godson Umeh, CEO, GodsonThePlug is a hardworking, focused and consistent young man. Born and raised in Reading, United Kingdom, Godson has always been one of those young men who knew from a very young age what he wanted to do.   He is the second eldest of four. At the age of 19, he thought […]
News Top Stories

Edo 2020: INEC issues certificate of return to Obaseki

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

BENIN   The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday issued a certificate of return to Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, as the winner of the governorship election held in the state on Saturday. This was as the governor called on the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, gubernatorial candidate […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica