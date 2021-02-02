Third MoC Grand Prix gets April 2 date

Having endured a difficult 2020 as a result of the novel COVID-19 pandemic, athletes in Nigeria now have something to smile about as the Third edition of the Making of Champions Grand Prix, the largest annual Athletics Competition in Nigeria aside the National Trials, is now set to hold between April 2nd and 3rd at the Yabatech Sports Complex in Lagos, Nigeria.

Since the inaugural edition in 2018, the MoC Grand Prix has become one of the most important fixtures in the annual calendar of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria, who is MoC’s Technical Partner for the event, ensuring that all races are timed electronically and all results ratified and recognized globally by World Athletics.

At a Media Parley organised by Making of Champions recently to announce the return of the event, MoC Founder and CEO Bambo Akani said, “It’s good to be back. We’re very glad that the MoC Grand Prix can make a return for the third edition.

Obviously, this was meant to happen in 2020 but because of the coronavirus pandemic, it wasn’t able to happen in May, then December, so we are really pleased that it can now return for Nigerian athletes and athletes everywhere in April 2021.

“The MoC Grand Prix holds an added importance this year because it will serve as an Olympic-qualifying event and we’re looking very much forward to helping as many Nigerian athletes as possible qualify for the Olympics.

We’re calling on corporate sponsors across Nigeria to join in this effort to support Nigeria’s Olympic hopes, especially in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.”

Meanwhile, the impressive performances of some athletes at the first Edition of the All Comers Athletics Meet in Akure over the weekend has been described by Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, as awesome and a good omen of what to expect at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Like this: Like Loading...