Third MoC Grand Prix goes continental

…as entries top 500 from across Nigeria, Africa

 

With just a few weeks left until the 3rd MoC Grand Prix scheduled for April 2 and 3 in Lagos, the event is beginning to take an international dimension, as over 500 athletes from across Africa have registered for the event, which has fast becoming the largest annual athletics competition in Nigeria aside the National Trials.

 

Indeed, national team athletes from Nigeria, Kenya, Sierra Leone, Cameroon, Togo and Republic of Benin have signalled their intention to storm Lagos for the Grand Prix, with qualification for the Tokyo Olympics up for grabs.

 

Team Nigeria Athletes, who will be attending the 3rd MoC Grand Prix, include Commonwealth Games medallist and multiple African & National Champion, Patience Okon-George, African Games medallists, Kemi Francis and Emmanuel Arowolo and African Championships medallist, Samuel Kure.

 

As the competition for places on Nigeria’s Olympic Team heats up, they will be joined by other top Team Nigeria athletes at the event, such as Commonwealth Games medallist and National 100m champion, Joy Udo-Gabriel, African Games medallist and national 400m champion, Emmanuel Ojeli, national 200m silver medallist, Jerry Jakpa and national 100m silver medallist, Grace Nwokocha.

 

Other Team Nigeria Athletes, who have registered and will grace the Grand Prix include Commonwealth Games finalist, Enoch Adegoke, African Championships medallist, Orukpe Eraiyokan, African Championships finalist, Mike Edwards, African Games medallist, Samson Nathaniel and another fast-rising quarter miler, Sikiru Adeyemi.

 

Reacting to the number of entries received thus far, MoC Founder/ CEO, Bambo Akanni, said: “We’re excited about the response from Athletes nationwide and abroad for the 3rd MoC Grand Prix.

 

“The first edition in 2018 had 400 Athletes and the second in 2019 had 500 Athletes.

With two weeks of registration still left, we have already hit the numbers from the last edition, but these are different times due to the pandemic so we will be publishing a final invite list that ensures we can strictly adhere to coronavirus safety protocol – Athletes vying to qualify for the Olympics, World U20 and African Championships will be prioritised on the final list of invitees

