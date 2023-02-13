Third Party gains traction with transport stakeholders

An NGO, One World Initiative for Sustainable Development, on Friday in Abuja, engaged some stakeholders in the transportation sector on need to make vehicle third-party insurance work in the country. The move for the actualisation of the objective was the discussion at the inaugural meeting of stakeholders tagged: “Administration of third-party motor insurance and rights abuses on Nigerian roads.” The meeting was organised by the NGO with the support of Legal Aid Council of Nigeria (LACON). The stakeholders in the transport sector at the meeting were Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS). Others are Nigeria Police Force, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Hospital Management Board and other insurance companies. Speaking during the meeting, the President of the NGO, Mr Timothy Achanya said that his organisation decided to step into the issue following the perceived sufferings Nigerians were encountering on the road daily. According to him, many people have asked why is the third-party insurance policy not working in the country; why is it that people pay money and they are not getting value for what they paid for? He said that questions had also been asked as to why people were dying when they were not supposed to; “why are people collecting money from people and at the end of the day promises are not being kept?” Achanya said that many Nigerians were yet to be abreast with the benefits embedded in the third-party insurance, adding that the NGO saw it as imperative and decided to call for the stakeholders meeting to address it.

