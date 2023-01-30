Third Party: NIA reaffirms benefits of new rates to vehicle owners

…seeks understanding

Following the recent premium hike on Third Party Motor Vehicle Insurance, the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), the umbrella body for all insurance and re-insurance companies in Nigeria, has called for understanding among Nigerians, especially vehicle owners, saying the benefits far outweigh the increase.

While throwing its weight behind the National Insurance Commission(NAICOM), NIA Chairman who is also the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Old Mutual Limited, Segun Omosehin, said Nigerians should understand that the new rates also shot up the claims to be paid in the event of any loss incurred by policyholders.

Omosehin spoke last week during a media parley with members of the Nigerian Association of Insurance and Pension Editors (NAIPE) in Lagos. He said the Association was doing everything possible to ensure its members support the effort of the regulator for the success of the initiative and the growth of the industry. According to him, the Association is in full support of the new premium rates released by NAICOM and has indeed taken steps to ensure that members comply and join in the publicity initiatives that will follow shortly. He said the Association was embarking on stakeholder engagement as a first layer interface with the critical stakeholders to ensure their buy in and support. “We do not need to restate the issues with enforcement of the old rates, but we are confident that with your (media) usual support and the understanding of the Nigerian public, Nigerians will support the new rates and this will not only lead to increase in premium income for underwriters but also increase in claims payment to the clients. “It is important at this junc-ture to point out that ECOWAS Risk (risk arising from travelers from West African countries) is covered under the new premium rates. Recall that on December 22, 2022, NAICOM issued a circular titled: “New Premium Rate for Motor Insurance” with reference: NAICOM/ DPR/CIR/46/2022, signed by Leo Akah. Director, Policy and Regulation, NAICOM, for Commissioner for Insurance, Mr Olorundare Sunday Thomas, and sent to all insurance Institutions.

