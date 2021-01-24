Third Phase PAP group declares support for Dikio

Members of the 3rd Phase of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) at the weekend said they have thrown their weight behind the newly appointed Interim Administrator of the Programme, Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd).

The group at a meeting in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, resolved to ensure that there was sustainable peace in the Niger Delta region.

In a press statement signed by the interim leadership of the group Comrade Tonye Bobo, a.k.a ‘Sir T’ and Comrade Markson Isere, they said: “We wish to align ourselves with the progressive ideas and vision of Dikio, to move the amnesty programme forward.

“More so, we seek an end to the unnecessary internal crisis rocking the programme and the incessant protest of blocking the East West Road and call on Dikio to transform his good vision to reality.”

The group cautioned Dikio to be mindful of some exagitators who have imposed themselves and hijacked the programme’s activities by short-changing their fellow delegates and sabotaging the aims and objectives of the programme maintaining that he must watch out for these persons that do not want to allow him to succeed.

