Third term plot for Pinnick thickens as NFF boss backtracksBayana

Barring unforeseen circumstances, the President of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick would stand for reelection at the next general election of the NFF next year, New Telegraph has reliably learnt.

Pinnick, after winning the last NFF elections in 2018, vowed that he would not vie for the office again after the expiration of his current tenure as he looks to consolidates his political base on the international stage.

However, sources have informed our correspondent that the member of the FIFA Council is now reconsidering his earlier position as ‘critical stakeholders have urged him to continue since he is constitutionally qualified to seek a fresh term’.

Sources close to the administrator said Pinnick had ‘warmed himself’ into the heart of the electorate and when the elective congress of the NFF is staged he would have an easy ride to victory.

“Nobody within the football fraternity is willing to stand against him,” a close ally of the football chief told our correspondent. “Honestly, he wanted to concentrate on his businesses and play politics only on the global stage, but critical stakeholders are piling pressure on him to continue the good work he’s been doing and it is almost certain he would run and win the next election,” he said.

Another source informed New Telegraph that Pinnick is plotting to superintend over the financial windfall the federation is about to enjoy following a raft of deals the football hose has sealed in recent time.

“I can confirm that he will run and we have to forget about the denial from his camp; they are bringing in money into the federation with the deals from the corporate bodies and the current administration still wants to administer the funds.”

Like this: Like Loading...