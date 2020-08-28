Third victim of Lagos chopper crash dies

The third crew member in the helicopter that crashed into a building at Opebi, Lagos State, has died.

The spokesperson for the Accident Investigation Bureau, Mr Tunji Oketunmbi, confirmed this late on Friday.

He said: “I am already telling you that. I confirm to you that the third person has died.”

With this, all three crew members in the helicopter are dead.

Earlier, a Bell 206-3 with registration number 5N-BQW belonging to Quorum Aviation crashed into a wall between two buildings at 16 A Salvation Road, Opebi, Ikeja at 12:30 pm.

According to a press statement from the Accident Investigation Bureau, the chopper was bound for Lagos from Port-Harcourt.

AIB in its press statement also promised to commence an investigation into the accident which had three passengers aboard.

Quorum Aviation had confirmed that those involved in the accident are its crew members.

