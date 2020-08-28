News

Third victim of Lagos chopper crash dies

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

The third crew member in the helicopter that crashed into a building at Opebi, Lagos State, has died.

The spokesperson for the Accident Investigation Bureau, Mr Tunji Oketunmbi, confirmed this late on Friday.

He said: “I am already telling you that. I confirm to you that the third person has died.”

With this, all three crew members in the helicopter are dead.

Earlier, a Bell 206-3 with registration number 5N-BQW belonging to Quorum Aviation crashed into a wall between two buildings at 16 A Salvation Road, Opebi, Ikeja at 12:30 pm.

According to a press statement from the Accident Investigation Bureau, the chopper was bound for Lagos from Port-Harcourt.

AIB in its press statement also promised to commence an investigation into the accident which had three passengers aboard.

Quorum Aviation had confirmed that those involved in the accident are its crew members.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Sterling Bank to invest N5bn to develop domestic tourism

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Nigerian domestic tourism scene is soon to witness an accelerated development, following a N5 billion pledge made by Sterling Bank to invest in the sector. The bank’s management during a webinar conference organised by Goge Africa, on the theme: ‘Collaboration for tourism and economic development.’ Speaking at a webinar conference organised by Goge Africa, on […]
News

Ogun: Cult members planning terror on Tuesday – Police

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Police in Ogun State have warned against plans by any cult group to unleash violence across the state.   The state police command said the warning followed intelligence reports at its disposal indicating that members of a notorious cult group planned to unleash terror and violence on Tuesday.   The state Police Public Relations Officer […]
News

Scorecard: What Sadiya Farooq Has Done in One Year

Posted on Author Our Reporters

I recall when the president announced the creation of a new ministry known as the Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, there was a bit of scepticism in the polity. It was argued in some quarters that the president in creating the new Ministry was duplicating portfolios by creating jobs for the “boys.” One […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: