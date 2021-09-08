News Top Stories

Third wave: US announces stiffer measures for Green Card applicants

With the world still grappling with the reality of COVID-19 third wave, the United States Government yesterday announced stiffer measures, including a compulsory vaccination as part of its requirements for all applicants seeking lawful permanent residence in the US.

 

New Telegraph learnt that the new guidelines issued by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on August 24 also indicated that the new measures would come on board from October 1 to be deemed eligible for permanent residence in America

 

The statement reads: “Beginning October 1, 2021, green card applicants will now be required to establish that they have received a complete COVID-19 vaccine series, in order to be deemed eligible for permanent residence in the United States.

 

“The new vaccine requirement will apply to rou-tine medical examinations necessary for both adjustments of status applicants applying for green cards in the United States and immigrant visa applicants applying at US embassies and consulates abroad.

 

“Individuals must be vaccinated with either the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The CDC will also accept different COVID-19 vaccines as they are recommended by its Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices.

 

“The CDC now classifies COVID-19 as a “Class A inadmissible condition,” and failure to vaccinate against a vaccine-preventable disease would render a person ineligible for a visa.” The statement added,

 

“This requirement does not apply to non-immigrant visa (NIV) classes such as tourist or student visas.”

 

Under the new guidelines, applicants seeking permanent residence will be required to provide either an official vaccination record or a copy of a medical chart with entries from a physician or other appropriate medical personnel showing that the applicant has received the complete COVID-19 vaccination series.

 

However, waivers will be available to applicants who are “not age-appropriate” to receive a vaccination; or applicants with a “contraindication or precaution” indicating that a person might have an adverse reaction to the vaccination; or are seen by a civil surgeon or panel physician in a jurisdiction where the vaccinations are “not routinely available.”

 

The requirements will also be waived for individuals in countries with no or limited available COVID- 19 vaccine supplies. Applicants will also be able to request a waiver from US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on moral or religious grounds.

 

The CDC, however, emphasised that the United States will not accept selfreported vaccine doses without written documentation by a doctor or “other appropriate medical personnel.”

