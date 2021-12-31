Thirty days after, Sylvester’s parent still hopeful justice will be served

Thirty days after the tragic death of Sylvester (Jnr) Oromoni, the family of the 12-year-old are still hopeful that perpetrators of the alleged act of brutality that led to his death would be caught and brought to book.

Sylvester, a JSS2 student of Down College, Lagos State, died under controversial circumstances. While the school authority claim he died from injuries sustained while playing football, his family insists he was tortured by school bullies.

A statement signed by Keyness Oromoni on behalf of the family and made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, noted that rather than find answers, Sylvester’s death was generating more questions.

The family said: “It’s been 30 days since the saddest day of our lives as a family, since we lost my nephew, Sylvester(Jnr) Oromoni. What a joy he was to every

tone that knew him. A month of not seeing him smile or watch him spend time playing his video games with the other members of the family or listening to his favorite artist, Roddy Rich, or just being his usual contagiously friendly self. “Nothing is so strong as gentleness, and nothing is so gentle as real strength.

That was ‘Daddy’ as he is fondly called in the family for you. “Our pain continues as time passes and his memory will never-can never- be forgotten .

To say we miss him in all his radiance and energy will be an understatement of the decade. Nothing can replace the vacuum he left within us. We are certain that the culprits will not go unpunished.”

The Oromoni’s family expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigeria Police force and the citizenry for their show of love and support “We are encouraged by the show of support from the gallant Nigerian Police Force in following up with the case promptly, the comments from the President of our Great Nation Nigeria, the prayers and calls from people within Nigeria and beyond; all clamoring for justice for our son, our brother, nephew, cousin and friend, Sylvester(Jnr) Oromoni

“As we remember his absence exactly One month later, continue to lend your voice to the call for Justice for Sylvester Jnr Oromoni.

The journey is just beginning. Justice for him may just mean salvation for your son, daughter, your niece, cousin or even friend. I will always miss you my boy, always.”

