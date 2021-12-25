This has been a year of unparallel bloodshed, horror – ACF

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has described the year 2021 as a year of horror and unparallel bloodshed. ACF in its Christmas message to Nigerians said many Nigerians have experienced trauma and deep pains in the last twelve months. The Christmas message signed by Chief Audu Ogbe, chairman of the National Working Committee of ACF, it noted that the prayer of ACF is for hope to defeat despair.

ACF said: “In the past twelve months, many Nigerians have experienced deep pains and trauma. We offer words of sympathy and condolence to them first and foremost. ‘‘This has indeed been a Year of Horrors, a year of unparalleled bloodshed and mindless barbarism, almost leading all of us to a feeling of doom and despair. But as we celebrate Christmas, let hope defeat despair. ‘‘Let us intensify our prayers, crying to GOD our Maker for mercy and compassion for only He has the power to clean our land of evil and inequity.”

