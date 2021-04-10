Arts & Entertainments

This is bathkitch – Netizens react to photo of kitchen and bathroom in a single space

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

A funny and bizarre photo of a kitchen and bathroom in a single space in a house has left a whole lot of people in awe. The photo which depicts both a toilet sink and a cooking gas in the same room was shared by a Twitter user, Prince Mnisi on Thursday. This picture has subsequently caught the attention of people as they wonder who must have thought of this kind of design. Tweeting the photo; he said; “Bathkitch AKA (toilet, kitchen and shower all in one). At least they have running water and electricity yawning face”. While reacting, Twitter user @MissNatural001 tweeted, “incase person dey cook and u no want leave kitchen this is a shorter means”.

