This is my chance for Eagles return, says Nwankwo

Crotone striker and Serie B top-scorer Simy Nwankwo has set a target on securing a return to the Nigeria national team. The forward was in excellent form for the Pythagoreans in the 2019-20 season, helping the side gain promotion to the Serie A.

The 28-year-old bagged 20 league goals in the campaign to emerge as the league’s top-scorer and his 21 strikes and three assists across all competitions saw him become the club’s highest goalscorer of the season. This is where Galacticos are made: Real Madrid need Hazard masterclass to overcome Man City. Nwankwo has five caps and one goal for the Super Eagles since he made his debut against the Democratic Republic of the Congo in May 2018. The forward was part of Gernot Rohr’s side that was eliminated in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, playing as a substitute against Croatia and Argentina.

The striker has, however, not featured for the West Africans since his bench role against Seychelles in September 2018 in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Nwankwo feels Crotone’s relegation to the Serie B reduced his chances of a regular call-up to the national team and now hopes for more opportunities with the side. “When I went down, I knew the risks of losing that spot that I worked so hard to get to although I didn’t play more, which is perfectly understandable,” Nwankwo told ESPN.

