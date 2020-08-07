Sports

This is my chance for Eagles return, says Nwankwo

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Crotone striker and Serie B top-scorer Simy Nwankwo has set a target on securing a return to the Nigeria national team. The forward was in excellent form for the Pythagoreans in the 2019-20 season, helping the side gain promotion to the Serie A.

The 28-year-old bagged 20 league goals in the campaign to emerge as the league’s top-scorer and his 21 strikes and three assists across all competitions saw him become the club’s highest goalscorer of the season. This is where Galacticos are made: Real Madrid need Hazard masterclass to overcome Man City. Nwankwo has five caps and one goal for the Super Eagles since he made his debut against the Democratic Republic of the Congo in May 2018. The forward was part of Gernot Rohr’s side that was eliminated in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, playing as a substitute against Croatia and Argentina.

The striker has, however, not featured for the West Africans since his bench role against Seychelles in September 2018 in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Nwankwo feels Crotone’s relegation to the Serie B reduced his chances of a regular call-up to the national team and now hopes for more opportunities with the side. “When I went down, I knew the risks of losing that spot that I worked so hard to get to although I didn’t play more, which is perfectly understandable,” Nwankwo told ESPN.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Scotland: Balogun, Aribo shine in Rangers opening day win

Posted on Author Reporter

  Charles Ogundiya Super Eagles duo of Leon Balogun and Joe Aribo, were some of the top performers for Rangers in their 1-0 win against Aberdeen in the opening game of the new Scottish League season on Saturday. Balogun proved fatigued was for the fainthearted as he impressed on his competitive debut for Rangers having […]
Sports

Cazorla tells Chukwueze to ignore comments from critics

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Spanish midfielder Santiago Cazorla has advised Samuel Chukwueze to focus on his game and ignore comments about his lack of goals. Chukwueze has been criticized for not scoring enough goals despite making a high number of appearances for the Yellow Submarine side this season. However, the winger is making up for goal drought with assists, […]
Sports

Newcastle target Iheanacho

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Ajibade Olusesan Super Eagle striker Kelechi Iheancho may switch from his English Premier League side Leicester City to another EPL outfit Newcastle if the Magpies are successful in their bid to lure the Nigeria international away from the King Power Stadium.   According to allnigeriasoccer. com, Newcastle United have set the wheels in motion to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: