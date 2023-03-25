Arts & Entertainments News

This Is Unnecessary, Maduagwu Slams Omotola Over Unclad Photo

Posted on

Uche Maduagwu, controversial Nollywood actor and social media personality has criticised veteran Nigerian actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde for sharing a bedroom photo with her husband, Captain Matthew Ekeinde.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that in celebration of Captain Matthew’s birthday and their 27th wedding anniversary, the 45-year-old actress took to her official IG page to share a photo of herself and her husband in their bedroom half naked.

Taking to her IG page on Thursday she wrote; “Happy birthday, my Forever HoneyBoy. And happy anniversary to us. Twenty-seven years and we are only just about to get into phase 2.Last kiddo, now 21, no more PG.

“Omosexy” tattooed inscription was seen on her husband’s arm, on the displayed picture.

In reaction to the post, Uche blasted the couple over their photos while asking if they had to pose clothless.

He wrote: ”What exactly is going on? Must you people remove dress to celebrate wedding anniversary Ni Tori Olorun?

“Let us show spiritual wisdom. This is so unnecessary. Anyways, happy wedding anniversary.”

