This isn’t the democracy Aare MKO Abiola died for –Iba Gani Adams

Posted on Author Isioma Madike

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has berated the political leadership in Nigeria for lacking direction to lead the country in the right direction. Adams, who was assessing the country’s democracy since 1999, told Saturday Telegraph that what is happening in Nigeria today cannot qualify for the democracy many fought and died for. According to him, nepotism and ethnicity have become the order of the day, while corruption has taken a centre stage in spite of the daily mantra of this government fighting corruption.

He said: “Well, from the look of things, this is not the democracy we fought for. “We didn’t know that the politicians would turn this democracy upside down, especially in the last few years where nepotism and ethnicity have become the order of the day.

“Corruption has assumed a monstrous dimension and the mantra of fighting corruption has become selective and highly political. “We are today witnessing ethnic cleansing, particularly in the last four years, and these are definitely not the attributes of democracy anywhere in the world. “To be honest, this is not the democracy Aare MKO Abiola fought and died for; it is not the type of democracy he thought was worth dying for. “It’s not the type of democracy all our heroes and heroines died for. A lot of innocent souls died for us to have democracy in this country.

“Unfortunately, many of today’s politicians didn’t know what we saw at the time.” He added: “Instead of them moving the country forward, they have continued to run the government in their own way for their own personal interest. “And you can see where we are now; the economy is presently in comatose, infrastructure is in decay and security, even the blind can see what is happening around the country today.” Iba Gani Adams said that security has degenerated to the extent that in the entire six geopolitical zones, none is 50 per cent safe to live in or to do business.

