Thomas Tuchel: I’m A Big Fan Of Muller

“But I have to make my decisions, sometimes they are hard. There is no personal note in it. Everyone has to accept it in a competitive situation.”

Muller, who made brief substitute appearances in both City games, is likely to start on Saturday when Tuchel goes up against Mainz, one of the Bayern coach’s former clubs.

Tuchel has called on Bayern to show more swagger in their remaining games, saying the team has lacked “a dash of determination and a dash of egoism”.

“It’s important how the team handles the situation. A lot has happened this season,” said Tuchel. “The team has experienced a lot.”

“I experienced it myself in Paris [when coaching Paris Saint-Germain], how sad it is that the championship is taken for granted,” Tuchel said.

“It must not be taken for granted. Sure, we won’t be celebrated as if an underdog became champion. We will not artificially downplay our claim to become champions.