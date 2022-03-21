Thomas: We’re exploring ways to surpass other financial sectors

The Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Sunday Thomas, and members of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) management recently interacted with financial journalists on efforts by the commission to strengthen and further develop the nation’s insurance sector. SUNDAY OJEME reports

What inspired the theme of this maiden retreat?

The theme for this year’s retreat, “Improving Insurance Access through Market Development and Innovation in 2022 and beyond,” is specially couched to consolidate on my administration cardinal agenda of developing the market and deepening penetration.

Our collective efforts at ensuring the development and growth of the insurance sector will definitely translate to the growth and development of the nation’s economy.

As you are aware, the Commission has been implementing various market developmental initiatives to lift the insurance sector to a global standard through Risk Based Supervision framework, encouraging investment in digital capabilities and automation – e.g. launching of NAICOM Portal, launch of the Bimalab Project on the 9th of February, 2021, enforcement of the compulsory insurance products in Nigeria – via partnership with agencies and states, capacity development programmes – Actuarial, competency framework etc, sensitisation of various stakeholders – MSMEs on benefits of insurance, MDAs Insurance Desk Officers etc, and introduction of regulatory reforms and policies e.g issuance of web aggregators’ guidelines.

On regulatory reforms

We can gladly say that the Nigerian Insurance market has undergone substantial structural and regulatory reforms over the years following the market development initiatives being implemented and the evolution of Nigeria’s financial sector in the last decade which has been characterised by digital transformation.

The Commission is trying to open up the market across the geo-political zones by reaching out to the states where insurance penetration is perceived to be very low.

We expect the industry to respond to these efforts by bridging the supply gap and ensuring they follow up on the Commission’s move to create awareness among high ranking policy makers in order to prove that the industry is ready for the booming opportunities awaiting them across the country. The project with the Kano State Government is a litmus test for us as an industry.

The place of insurance post- COViD-19 and #EndSARS protests

The importance of insurance post-COVID19 and the aftermath of #EndSARS protests cannot be overemphasized, hence, the marginal increase in the uptake of policies boosting the retail market and the annuity component. The recently released industry statistics has shown some growth in the sector.

The Nigerian Bureau of Statistics figures have shown that the sector has recorded positive increase in almost all parameters and have rated the sector as one of the fastest growing sectors in activities. Even though we are climbing the ladder, we all know that there is need for us to do much better as our potentials are huge.

Strategies to develop a wider market

Our efforts in the development of the market is an all inclusive one from the creation of avenues to deepen insurance penetration to increasing access to insurance products via digital plat ance across the nooks and crannies of the country.

The Commission recently partnered with Financial Sector Deepening Africa, FSD Africa, to launch the Bimalab Nigeria, a programme aimed at accelerating the insurtech innovation. Let me inform you that the Commission will soon be unveiling the Commission’s sandbox to give room for innovative expansion of insurance reach out.

The web aggregators’ guideline is also aimed at opening access to insurance and also a means of creating a convenient market for insurance. Presentations are going to be made by subject matter experts on these issues and I believe more light will be thrown and you have the opportunity to ask questions so that you leave here more informed about the Commission’s objectives and priorities.

The industry’s approach to technology

As you can see so far, the Commission is focusing on using technology to boost access to ins u r a n c e as that BUSINESS | Interview seems the way to go under the prevailing circumstance. We are exploring ways to take insurance to where the other financial sectors are or even surpass that mark.

Financial transactions are more of a one-stop shop for everything and is either we key in or we lose the business to more innovative outlets that will seize it from us. The Commission has charged insurance practitioners to adopt technologies to provide digital solutions and deepen penetration.

The industry needs to catch up quickly with new technology, innovations, changing environment (from traditional to digital), developments and changing customer expectation. There is an urgent need for the insurance industry to adopt technologies to provide digital solutions.

When this is done, it will improve access to insurance by providing digital channels of distribution; enhancing easier access to insurance products and coverage; providing cost efficiency for policy holders and insurers; speedy issuance of coverage and claims payment and providing innovative products.

The adoption of technologies such as, Cloud computing; Mobile technology; Artificial intelligence (AI); Distributed ledger technology and Blockchain and Internet of things, will help in providing digital solutions for increased insurance penetration.

Impact on penetration

Nigeria insurance market penetration rates for the past six years are: 2016 0.48 per cent; 2017 0.54 per cent; 2018 0.61 per cent; 2019 0.71 per cent; 2020 0.72 per cent and 2021 0.88 per cent.

An estimated two per cent Nigerian adults are covered by insurance as at today. The low insurance penetration can be increased through the adoption of technology and digital solutions.

Commission’s position on claims payment

Claims payment has always been one aspect the industry is battling to balance. We all agree that we cannot claim ignorance of the fact that the industry is paying huge claims out there even though activities of few amongst the operators is jeopardising the efforts of the majority.

We had before now agreed to start ranking companies on the number of claims received and settled on annual basis and we intend to publish such ranking for the insurance consumers. It is always an issue that put the entire industry on the edge.

The Commission is doing all it can to see that the non-settlement of claims is brought to its barest minimum in the sector.

Involvement of states in project development

There is a commitment to expand project development target across the country by ensuring adequate participation by federal and state governments. The strategy is aimed at ensuring that the insurance industry is structured to gross a minimum of N6.0 trillion premium income in the first instance by the year 2030.

Already, there are structures to promote insurance as a tool for stimulating growth of other sectors and raising funds for project development at the federal and state levels, so as to create over 250,000 new jobs.

The structures would also see to improvement of insurance consumer trust and confidence in the sector, increase insurance contribution to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from 0.4 per cent to over 3.0 per cent, lower insurance gap from 94 per cent to 70 per cent and increase Industry Gross Premium Income from N630 billion in 2021 to N6.0 trillion by 2030.

Cost of market/project development

Market development is a costly affair that requires huge capital to keep going. NAICOM will continue to work with all stakeholders to develop strategic, sustainable and implementable initiatives for deepening insurance penetration to enable optimal contribution to the Nigerian economy. Various actions to expand the reach or tap into a different segment/unexplored market (retail end) and, other activities aimed at achieving insurance market development had been put in place.

These include market conduct guideline, bancassurance guideline, Takaful Insurance guideline, Microinsurance guideline, RBS Framework/Own Risk Assessment (ORSA), Nigerian Insurance Industry ICT guideline.

It also include Guideline on Insurance of Government Assets; Insurance Web Aggregators Operational guideline; establishment of Liaison with target state government – Lagos, Ekiti, Kano, and others; implementation machineries in place; sensitisation of NMSMEs on insurance products and benefits inherent in their consumption – Kano, Abuja, Lagos and insurance education of members of the public at the rudimental level (Sponsorship of radio and TV programmes), licensing of four Takaful insurance companies and six microinsurance companies to transact businesses in Nigeria; processing of other four microinsurance and three Takaful applications at various approval stages; collaboration and written approval of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to partner the Commission on its enforcement of compulsory insurances across the country; sensitisation of Directors and Insurance Desk Officers of MDAs; Joint committees established with MFCT on one hand and the Federal Ministry of Transport on the other; joint engagements with the Federal and State Fire Services for the commencement of enforcement of Public Building Liability Insurance and interface with the FRSC to strengthen implementation of the compulsory Third Party motor insurance.

More on Risk-Based Supervision

The intension and effort of the Commission to shift to Risk-Based Supervision regime started about 10 years ago. The climax of this effort was the issuance of a RBS Roadmap in 2016.

Having a strong capital base and recording good earnings are not substitute to effective risk management controls. Insurance operators should identify the inherent risks of their companies and the effectiveness of its control functions. The underlying aim of modern insurance supervision is to identify problem early, act promptly and apply effective intervention.

One of the effective tools to achieve this objective is Risk- Based Supervision. Simply putting it in a beginner’s language, Risk- Based Supervision is the deployment of resources where it matters most, focusing on the risks of the organisation or activities. Alternatively, it is the carrying out of supervisory/ regulatory activities with a risk focus for the purpose of efficient use of resources and achieving maximum output.

An insurance company will be in double or triple jeopardy if it does not have a strong capital and /or if its earnings and control are weak. While we have stated that good earnings and strong capital are not substitute to effective risk management controls, but if you have weak capital and / or weak earnings and your controls are weak or need improvement, you will be in double or triple jeopardy.

The commission has emphasised on creation of awareness and issuance of policies and directives, which are regarded as the drivers of RBS implementations such as Enterprise Risk Management and internal control – Guideline on Risk management Framework was issued in 2012 and Good Corporate Governance – recently issued Code of Good Corporate Governance and Guideline – 2021. Determination of key risks of significant activities is very important because the focus of RBS is the assessment of risks associated with insurance companies.

The inherent risks are also known as bucket risks in the Commission’s framework. Credit risk; Market risk; Liquidity risk; Insurance risk; Operational risk; Legal, Regulatory, Compliance risks; and Reputational Risks Strategic risk.

After significant activities have been identified, the level of each inherent risk in those activities is assessed as either being: Low (L), Moderate (M), Above Average (AA) or High (H).

The output of the RBS Examination is the determination of the Composite Risk Rating.The Composite Risk Rating is the Framework’s (Regulator) “final” rating and reflects the assessment of the Safety and soundness of the institution by the supervisor.

Any training so far in this regard?

The commission has trained many of its staff using competent and experience experts.

A pilot run of the RBS Onsite Examinations has been done using five companies. The reports of the pilot onsite examination have been communicated. Toronto Centre in collaboration with NAICOM conducted RBS virtual programme for sub-Sahara Africa between February 28 and March 4, 2022 NAICOM will become the leading regulator on Risk Based Supervision in Sub-Sahara Africa

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...