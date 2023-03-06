Thomas, Yusuf, Agbeja to speak at BusinessToday conference

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and the National Pension Commission (PenCom) have endorsed the upcoming 2023 annual conference of BusinessToday Communication Limited. The conference is billed to hold on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos.

The two agencies will lead other professionals to the conference to discuss burning issues in the insurance and pension sectors. The Conference, which is the seventh edition in the series, has the theme: “Consumer Satisfaction In Deepening Penetration In Insurance And Pension Sectors.” The keynote Speaker is the Chief Executive Officer, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise [CPPE], Dr. Muda Yusuf, while the Chairman of the occasion is Babajide Olatunde- Agbeja, Chairman, Boff and Company Insurance Brokers Limited. The Commissioner for National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Mr. Sunday Thomas, is the special guest of honour. A statement by the Editor- In-Chief/Chief Executive Officer, BusinessToday, Nkechi Naeche-Esezobor, said experts drawn from insurance and pension sectors would be on hand to speak on the theme of the conference.

