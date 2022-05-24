Sports

Thompson-Herah, Richardson set for Oregon Diamond League clash

Jamaica’s Olympic sprint queen Elaine Thompson-Herah will head a star-studded field in the women’s 100m at this weekend’s Prefontaine Classic Diamond League meeting in Oregon, organisers confirmed on Monday.

Thompson-Herah, the 2016 and 2020 Olympic champion over 100m and 200m, will take to the track at Hayward Field in Eugene on Saturday in a line-up bristling with talent.

The 29-year-old had been due to race in last Saturday’s Birmingham Diamond League meeting but was a late withdrawal after complaining of a sore shoulder.

Instead, Thompson-Herah competed in Kingston at the weekend, comfortably winning the 100m in 10.94secs. The Jamaican also raced in the 200m at the same meet, posting a time of 22.55sec.

On Saturday, Thompson-Herah will once again race against US star Sha’Carri Richardson.

Richardson won last year’s US Olympic trials – also held at Hayward Field – but was subsequently barred from competing at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for marijuana.

The 22-year-old competed against Thompson-Herah at last year’s Prefontaine, held after the Olympics, but finished in last place.

Other star names competing in the women’s 100m this weekend include Britain’s world 200m champion Dina Asher-Smith, and Olympic 100m bronze medallist Shericka Jackson.

Also included are 2019 World Championship bronze medalist Marie-Josee Ta Lou, 2019 world junior 100m champion Briana Williams, US duo Teahna Daniels and Twanisha Terry, and world indoor 60m champion Mujinga Kambundji.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

