Those against BVAS afraid of losing election –Okelekwe

Senatorial candidate for Anambra Central District under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Okelekwe Kaodilichukwu, spoke to Okey Maduforo on his desire to represent the area. Excerpts:

What informed your ambition to go for the National Assembly?

Power belongs to God and he is the giver of power. However there is nothing wrong in one nursing an ambition to represent his people. Before now I have been interfacing with my people through my foundation scheme in the area of educational scheme, widowhood assistance and assistance to students from poor homes through school and apprenticeship programmes. But you would agree with me that you cannot achieve much on your own; so one needs to be in government where one would have better opportunity and be well placed to serve the people better. With this larger platform you would go a long way to achieving results.

Your Senatorial District has a lot of top contenders across political parties, what makes you think that you will win?

Yes they are many but that cannot stop you from going into the contest. I have been in politics for some time now and I am not new to the game. I have confidence that the people of Anambra Central will do the needful on election day. My Senatorial District is unique in the sense that there is a lot to do to impact positively on the lives of our people. Our people are into trading and industry, and my going to the National Assembly would afford my zone the opportunity to expand their coast in that sector. We have a lot of young men and women with ideas and raw talent that we can tap to make them not only gainfully employed but become employers of labour. So my mission at the Red Chamber is to change the narrative about our economy as well as commerce and I already have a blueprint that is well tailored towards achieving this.

The issue of free and fair elections in Nigeria has remained a problem, do you think that INEC will get it right this time?

I must admit that the country’s electoral process has been improving over the years. We had card reader and now we have BVAS and this innovation will go a long way to improving our electoral system. I have studied the use of BVAS and if it is well perfected, the coming election will be a huge success and this would equally checkmate the problem of rigging and other forms of manipulations which have been the bane of our electoral system. This would also give us the opportunity to know the number of registered voters and those that are not eligible and put a stop to underage voters that is common in some parts of the country. Similarly the crisis that we encounter at those collation centres after voting would not be a problem because all the activities have been captured by BVAS and if you wish to challenge the process at the Elections Petition Tribunals it would be easy for you.

Some people have gone to court to stop the use of BVAS during the election…

They are those that don’t want the right thing to be done. They are afraid of losing the election and they are not on ground. If you are on ground why are you afraid of BVAS? Gone are the days when touts grab ballot boxes and break bottles to scare people away and manipulate the process. There is an enabling law that made provisions for the use of BVAS, so you cannot stop the process and going to court is more of academic exercise that is dead on arrival.

It is said that you came out too late for this contest and that your opponents are far ahead of you…

I am not the loud or noisy type, and we have been working underground and meeting with the electorate across the seven local government areas in Anambra Central District. Going for an election doesn’t mean being loquacious. We have been working and the people of my Senatorial District know that I am on ground. I have consulted widely and the response that I am getting is commendable. My structures are intact and I enjoy the good will of my people. I am going to the National Assembly to do things better and differently.

But your duty at the National Assembly is purely lawmaking and not to embark on capital projects…

Yes but we also carry out oversight functions as well as lawmaking; through those processes one can attract capital projects to the zone. We also make inputs in the annual appropriations and those are projects for the constituencies and Senatorial Districts. So you would agree with me that the legislature also has lawful contributions to the development of communities and council areas. I am going for a brand of representation that produces optimal results. This is one that has to do with effective communication with my people and also one that makes the lawmaker available and approachable to his people. The practice of abandoning your people after the election is undemocratic because you still need them when next you go for election. It is not about sharing bags of food items because you want to go back to the National Assembly and after that you cannot be found. At that stage you become totally disconnected from your people and you cannot assess their needs in the rural areas.

Your party the All Progressives Congress APC is seen as not having performed well in the South East; how do you respond to this?

Anyone saying that is either not in this country or is only being unfair to us. There have been projects that could not be completed by the other party while in power but our party completed them. Need I mention the second Niger Bridge or the roads in the South East that have been constructed? All these achievements would be the records of our party in the coming election. Look at the Onitsha-Awka-Enugu Expressway and if not for the attendant problems of COVID-19 that project would have been completed by now but what has been done so far has been far reaching.

