Those against open grazing ban encouraging killings – Umahi replies Malami

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has said that those kicking against the ban on open grazing by the Southern governors are encouraging the continuation of killings by herders across the country.

Umahi, also the Chairman of the South-east Governors Forum, said this Thursday when asked to respond to the comments made by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, that banning opening grazing in south was like banning the sale of spare parts in the north.

The governor, who urged the angry youths of the South East to aggregate their grievances and watch their governors resolve them within six months, pointed out that the entire southern states have no grazing routes like her northern counterparts.

He said allowing free movement of cows from one local government to the other would result into trespassing on peoples property.

According to him, free movement of cattles gave rise to crises and killings in the Southeast resulting into the formation of the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

While emphasizing that he does not subscribe to free movement of cattle, Umahi called for the funding on cattle ranches through the Federation Account.

He pointed out that while many northern states were ready for ranching, the idea was being sabotaged.

The governor said: “In the Southeast, we don’t have grazing routes but in the north we have cattle routes. Nobody is going to say ban open grazing in some areas in the north where there are cattle routes, where they move constitutionally from one point to the other.

“But in the south, there is no cattle route and for you to move from one point to the other, you have to move through farms, through population densed areas. And this is what the southern governors, southeast in particular are saying.

“So, anyone that is saying that there should be no ban is on the other hand saying that this killings should continue and that is what gave birth to ESN.”

Umahi also disclosed that the Southeast governors have appealed to their youths who are angry over the region’s marginalization to give them six months to dialogue with the Federal Government with a view to resolving their grievances.

The governor, who assured that the region would not secede from Nigeria, pointed out that past governments failed to properly deal with the issue of marginalization, giving rise to the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and later, the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

Stressing the need to have peace in the region, Umahi said: “I have offered along with governors to our youths, present your demands in prints and hand over to us.

“There’s no region in this country today, that you know do not have one thing or the other against the federal government. But we can sit down to discuss and that’s what we have demanded from our youths whether banned or unbanned in so far as you are from Southeast.

“Let us see your demands, let us see your grievances and give us six months to engage the Federal Government to address all these because I believe in dialogue.”

He described the IPOB as “a child of necessity,” adding that the ESN was also an offspring of IPOB.

