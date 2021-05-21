News

Those against open grazing ban encouraging killings –Umahi

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has said those kicking against the ban on open grazing by the Southern governors are encouraging the continuation of killings by herders across the country. Umahi, also the Chairman of the South-east Governors Forum, said this yesterday when asked to respond to the comments made by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, that banning opening grazing in south was like banning the sale of spare parts in the north.

The governor, who urged the angry youths of the South East to aggregate their grievances and watch their governors resolve them within six months, pointed out that the entire southern states have no grazing routes like her northern counterparts. He said allowing free movement of cows from one local government to the other would result into trespassing on peoples property. According to him, free movement of cattles gave rise to crises and killings in the Southeast resulting into the formation of the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

The governor said: “In the Southeast, we don’t have grazing routes but in the north we have cattle routes. Nobody is going to say ban open grazing in some areas in the north where there are cattle routes, where they move constitutionally from one point to the other. “But in the south, there is no cattle route and for you to move from one point to the other, you have to move through farms, through population densed areas. And this is what the southern governors, southeast in particular are saying.”

