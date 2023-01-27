News Top Stories

Those attempting jailbreaks have been dispatched to their makers– Aregbesola

The Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola has said there have been several attempted jailbreaks after the July 5, 2022 attack on the Kuje correctional facility by terrorists. Over 800 inmates reportedly escaped during the attack. Aregbesola spoke yesterday at a briefing organised by the Presidential Media Team at the Presidential Villa.

The minister also blamed high passport demand, particularly from the South on the ‘japa syndrome’ where youths prefer to travel abroad for greener pastures. Aregbesola said all inmates at large as a result of jailbreaks in the past already have their biometric taken by the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) and could only run, but not hide. According to him, no matter how long it takes, all inmates at large would be apprehended and returned to complete their jail terms Responding to question on what could be responsible for frequent jailbreaks, the ex-Osun State governor explained that crime and criminalities have become global challenges adding that such do happen in advanced nations, includingtheUnited States.

He said: “It has nothing to do with technology; it could even be linked to climate change. When things are hard, people who cannot manage their own stability resort to those types of things. You can’t say there is no terrorism in Nigeria, we are managing it. You can’t say there is no banditry in Nigeria, we are managing it. It is because of the level of insecurity in Nigeria and we are rising to it. It is as simple as that.” On what the government is doing to stop further jailbreaks, hesaid: “Wearedoing the best we can to ensure that it will be difficult for anybody to attack our facilities.

You may not know that some had attempted and we have sent them back to their maker. Just take it; it is no longer game as usual. We are equipping our men to, on their own, defend those facilities. And those sister agencies are equally upping their capacity to protect and defend our facilities. And we’re improving the design of our facilities to makeitalmostimpregnable.” On renunciation of citizenship, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr Shuaib Belgore, disclosed that at least 159 Nigerians renounced their citizenships in 2022, adding that150 others did that between 2006 and 2021.

 

Bayelsa West: Court dismisses APC’s case against Dickson

The Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, yesterday dismissed a case filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) against former governor of the state and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Seriake Dickson. The presiding Judge, Justice Jane Nyang of the Federal High Court dismissed the APC […]
NCDC announces 603 new coronavirus cases in Nigeria

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that the country recorded 603 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday. That has been the pattern for most of the days since the virus first hit the country in March, Lagos had the most cases with 135. Edo, FCT and Rivers placed second, third […]
Maulud Nabiy: Kalu harps on religious tolerance

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has called on the Muslim community in Nigeria to use the special season of Maulud Nabiy to offer prayers for the country. While congratulating the Muslim ummah on the celebration of Maulad Nabiy, in commemoration of the anniversary of the birth […]

