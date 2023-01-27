Those attempting jailbreaks have been dispatched to their makers– Aregbesola

The Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola has said there have been several attempted jailbreaks after the July 5, 2022 attack on the Kuje correctional facility by terrorists. Over 800 inmates reportedly escaped during the attack. Aregbesola spoke yesterday at a briefing organised by the Presidential Media Team at the Presidential Villa.

The minister also blamed high passport demand, particularly from the South on the ‘japa syndrome’ where youths prefer to travel abroad for greener pastures. Aregbesola said all inmates at large as a result of jailbreaks in the past already have their biometric taken by the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) and could only run, but not hide. According to him, no matter how long it takes, all inmates at large would be apprehended and returned to complete their jail terms Responding to question on what could be responsible for frequent jailbreaks, the ex-Osun State governor explained that crime and criminalities have become global challenges adding that such do happen in advanced nations, includingtheUnited States.

He said: “It has nothing to do with technology; it could even be linked to climate change. When things are hard, people who cannot manage their own stability resort to those types of things. You can’t say there is no terrorism in Nigeria, we are managing it. You can’t say there is no banditry in Nigeria, we are managing it. It is because of the level of insecurity in Nigeria and we are rising to it. It is as simple as that.” On what the government is doing to stop further jailbreaks, hesaid: “Wearedoing the best we can to ensure that it will be difficult for anybody to attack our facilities.

You may not know that some had attempted and we have sent them back to their maker. Just take it; it is no longer game as usual. We are equipping our men to, on their own, defend those facilities. And those sister agencies are equally upping their capacity to protect and defend our facilities. And we’re improving the design of our facilities to makeitalmostimpregnable.” On renunciation of citizenship, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr Shuaib Belgore, disclosed that at least 159 Nigerians renounced their citizenships in 2022, adding that150 others did that between 2006 and 2021.

