Those attempting jailbreaks have been dispatched to their makers -Aregbesola

The Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola has said there have been several attempted jailbreaks after the July 5, 2022 attack on the Kuje correctional facility by terrorists. Over 800 inmates reportedly escaped during the attack.

Aregbesola spoke Thursday at a briefing organised by the Presidential Media Team at the Presidential Villa.

The minister also blamed high passport demand, particularly from the South on the ‘japa syndrome’ where youths prefer to travel abroad for greener pastures.

Aregbesola said all inmates at large as a result of jailbreaks in the past already have their biometric taken by the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) and could only run, but not hide.

According to him, no matter how long it takes, all inmates at large would be apprehended and returned to complete their jail terms

Responding to question on what could be responsible for frequent jailbreaks, the ex-Osun State governor explained that crime and criminalities have become global challenges adding that such do happen in advanced nations, including the United States.

 

