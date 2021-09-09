News

‘Those campaigning against Dikio’re merchants of violence’

Former Niger Delta militants have described those be hind the campaign of calumny against the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Col. Dixon Dikio (rtd), as merchants of violence profiting from endless crises in the region.

The former militants said such individuals were angry that Dikio’s visions, programmes and projects would end their crisis as they were designed to entrench peace, sustainably empower former militants and ensure the development of the region.

The Chairman of SCC, Nature Dumale, who spoke yesterday in Port Harcourt, Riv-ers State, said since he assumed office, Dikio had never wasted time blaming his predecessors for running down the programme, rather the amnesty boss rolled up his sleeves, formulated and implemented reforms to correct the ills of PAP and reposition it to actualise its mandate. Dumale said the former militants were happy that Dikio returned the programme to its original owners in the Niger Delta and chose the region to hold PAP meetings and other activities despite the false claims by some people that the Niger Delta region was not safe.

Our Reporters

