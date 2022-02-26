Those criticising Anambra Airport are clueless about priorities – Commissioner for Works

The Anambra international cargo Airport Umeri, Anambra East LGA, has been the subject of electioneering campaign before and even after its commissioning for operations. The state commissioner for works Engr Marcel Ifejiofor while giving account of his stewardship in an exclusive interview with Onah.O.Onah said the airport has been described as the best in sub Sahara Africa. Excerpts…

Hon commissioner, most people didn’t believe and some are still in doubt about the completion of the airport. Why did the government not publicise activities in the airport project before now?

Well so far so good; I am proud to say that l have been opportune to work with a hardworking governor, a governor who doesn’t sleep, a governor who wants the best for NdiAnambra, and a governor who survived two recession, and a governor who has bequeathed to NdiAnambra a long list of life legacies. I make bold to say it is a worthwhile experience and above all that l am part of the success story. Anambra people have been yearning for an airport of this nature for the past 30yrs or more.The quest for Anambra Airport location started from Igbariam in Anambra East Local government area, to Uli in Equsigo to Oba In ldemili South and now at Umueri in Anambra East LGA. In 2006, Orient Petroleum signed a memorandum of understanding with the Anambra State Government to build airport, but the project was turned in an instrument of electioneering campaign, with each subsequent administration making empty promises to attract cheap political popularity. This continued until the coming on board of Governor Willie Maduaburochukwu Obiano. In 2019 we started the journey with the drawing from Aims Consultant and were able to deliver it in a record time of 15 months

Could you tell us why the project was done under such hurry and what and what facilities have been put in the airport to grant it full operations by NCAA?

This airport has the largest runway in Nigeria with the tallest terminal building. It has an apron of 200 by 200 metres in size. The terminal has three lifts, three escalators, a staircase. We have also put in the best earthing lighting rated in category nine, the best one can see in any part of the world. We also have what is called BOVR, but others use VOVR, the best instrument landing system. We are also building a fire house and bringing three fire tenders, each containing 12,500 litres from Germany. That is the latest in the fire fighting tenders across the globe as can be seen in Atlanta and Frankfurt. The runaways have hundred percent complete instrument landing system, control tower etc. This airport has started full operations. We started operations with smaller aircraft but now we have upgraded. So NCAA which is the regulatory body in Nigeria for airport operations has given us nod to get bowing 737 that can take a minimum of 149 to 150 passengers as well as Embraer E195 that is also equivalent to Bowing 737.

What is the stage you are at the cargo airport?

We are at the second stage. What we are going to start now is the constitution of the cargo airport. The Nigerian Air Force is ready to go. In the cargo airport, we are also going to open a training school and MRO where you park and carry out maintenance. Already Air Peace and Nestour has one each here. There is also provision for warehouse and of course there is no need to talk about the importance of airport for Ndi- Anambra. It is also not in doubt that Anambra people are the most travelled people in Nigeria. In terms of business, they specialize in buying and selling and they import goods from China, Indonesia but with the cargo airport in operations, Onitsha is a stone throw away, and instead of passing through PH and Lagos rigors, clearing and hundreds of check points on road, it will be easier. The distance from the airport is about 15 minutes drive. The airport is in the centre of Anambra State and it’s about 20 to 30 minutes to any parts of Anambra State. So this is a dream come true for NdiAnambra and we thank the Governor for doing what he has done.

Looking at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu and others in Asaba, Imo and PH, one may want to ask how they are going to survive amid tight competitions?

Yes, the Anambra Cargo International Airport is a hub for Ndigbo, it is not for Anambra people alone but for the entire Igbo land. It is our hope and belief that subsequent administrations are going to think of how to use mono rail to link Onitsha, Enugu, Aba, Owerri, Abakalike and PH.

Some critics have contended that the airport project is not in the priority list of NdiAnambra. How would you react to this claim?

That is politics.I don’t want to go into that because we have been busy. We’ve got over 50,000 passengers since we started operations and over one hundred planes landing here within few months. Any Anambra man who says he doesn’t need the airport doesn’t know what he needs in life. Even the people who criticized the project have landed here and when they did they buried their faces in shame and refused to talk to press because the taste of the pudding is in the eating. So my brother if you try Asaba, Enugu, you will know that this airport is a priority project.

Yes at this stage of the airport, would you say the work is complete and if yes how much has the state government invested in the project?

Work at airports is a continuous thing across the globe. However once the major thing has been done you continue with the maintenance and provision of other minor infrastructure. The most important thing is that the Anambra State government didn’t borrow a dime to do this airport.The contractors were paid promptly and we are in operation.

There is the thinking that roads in Anambra State have collapsed .What is you reaction to this?

When people say there are no roads in Anambra State it is highly political. Let me tell you, Anambra State has the best network of roads in Nigeria. If anyone sayd Anambra doesn’t have roads, then visit other states in Nigeria and compare. However the reason is that Anambra has too many roads but why it looks like some roads have collapsed is that the federal roads in the state collapsed. Roads are designed with axial. That determines the type of vehicles, the type of load and when the federal roads collapsed all the big trucks that come into Anambra through the North, West, from Lagos to Onitsha to Enugu, Aba Nnewi and Awka diverted to the state roads. These trucks are meant for certain calibre of roads. So when trucks that carry 600 to 900 bags of cement ply local roads what do you think would happen? It will collapse, but one good thing is that the federal government has completed one lane of the Onitsha-Enugu express way from Bridge head, Umunya Amawbia to Amansi which is a good development.

Aside the road projects, what other things posed challenge to your office?

That’s great; another thing that posed a great challenge to my office and Anambra State Government under Obiano is Erosion. Anambra State has over 1000 gully erosion sites. Erosion control is purely a federal government project and it is in the exclusive list of the Federal government and not state. And because of the magnitude and volume of erosion sites, Obiano decided to save lives first instead of allowing people to die or have their houses collapse into erosion gullies. We did hundred foot road in Uruagu Nnewi and the depth of the erosion is 35 meters at the cost of 3.5billion naira.

We did another one at Obosi at the cost of N3.5billion.We are working at Nkisi Aroli in Onitsha North LGA but we diverted the water because before we got to Nkisi, they have lost five three story buildings to the erosion. So for the two sites alone, Anambra State Government spent over N7.5 billion naira, so if we had spent it on roads nobody would say road collapsed anywhere in the State. The good thing about Obiano government is that we prioritize whatever we do. We don’t do work for political reasons. We are taking roads to people that never had tarred road in their areas. These include Nzam. This is the only LGA in Nigeria that has no tarred road. We are doing 8.4 kilometer road from Mmiata to Nzam with a bridge.

Aguleri Otu is an oil producing community in Nigeria.They don’t have a road. They go to the well through Iga and Ogurugu in Enugu State and Asaba in Delta State.We are also doing a 42 kilometers road from Aguleri Uno to Ageri Otu with a bridge that is 280 meters completed. This bridge is the longest one in the South East of Nigeria. We are also doing another eight kilometer road to Ogwuanocha, another oil community and Ogwuikpele all in Ogbaru LGA. We are also doing another road to Onono where the state produces the “Ugu” vegetable they export. This government doesn’t measure roads in kilometers but on how they impact on the lives of NdiAnambra.

It is also important to state that this government inherited seven bridges and completed all.The government awarded 14 bridges and completed 10 while work is in progress on the remaining four. So in all we have completed 17 bridges and three flyovers in Awka that are visible. It could be recalled that when this administration came on board Awka was like a glorified town, but today it’s better because of the flyovers. Another important project is the international conference centre being executed by the state ministry of housing. I didn’t want to go into this but because I was appointed the project manager, I want to shed more light on it.

This is the biggest international conference centre in sub Saharan Africa that can accommodate over 10,000 guests at a time located at the wonder land in Agu Awka.The state never had a stadiun but has completed the Awka city stadium. So we have never had it so good and that is why the Governor is making effort to ensure that APGA is growing from strength to strength.That was also the more reason the party agreed that Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo (Nwamgbafor) takes over from Governor Obiano to take Anambra State to the next orbit.

