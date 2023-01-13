News

Those fighting over religion are ignorant – Adeleke

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, yesterday said the two religions, Christianity and Islam, are of God, adding that those who fight over religion are only exhibiting crass ignorance. The governor spoke at the annual special prayer programme organised by the Methodist Church Nigeria, Ijesa North Diocese, Imesi- Ile, held at the Office of the Governor, Osogbo, the state capital. The governor, who was visibly elated, danced and sang praises to appreciate God, promising that he would remain eternally grateful to God for all His numerous benefits.

While disclosing that the secret behind his electoral and other victories in life was his praise disposition, the governor requested those around to ask God for their pressing needs in faith, assuring them that God would answer. The state helmsman also promised that the fortune of the state would soon change for the better, and that Osun would soon become a reference point to her counterparts in the country. He added that the door of his office is always open for positive advice that can move the state forward, without jettisoning constructive criticisms.

In his sermon, the Archbishop of Ijesa North Diocese of Methodist Church, Nigeria, Rev. Amos Akindeko, who picked his text from 2 Chronicles 7:11-22 and Deuteronomy 28:1-14, said the Lord has promised to heal the land. He revealed that God is ready to surprise the governor if he is ready to follow God’s injunctions.

 

