Those fuelling ethnic, religious war’ll regret it – Gani Adams

Aare Onakakanfoof Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has warned those fanning the embers of war to desist from acts that are capable of fuelling ethnic and religious war in the country. He insisted that the South West will resist any attempt that could trigger a    crisis and disturb the peace of the region. While condemning the gruesome murder of Ms Samuel Deborah, a 200 Level Christian student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education Sokoto, Iba Adams, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Kehinde Aderemi, expressed sadness at the incident, even as he added that the culprits should be  apprehended and made to face the wrath of the law. The Yoruba generalissimo also blamed the state government for allowing such sensitive issues to degenerate to a full blown crisis, where churches and other places of worship were razed by irate youths and extremists. He condemned the act in its totality, maintaining that such could also jeopardise the fragile unity of the nation. “We are in the midst of a full-blown crisis in Nigeria, and unless something urgent is done, this may lead to complete anarchy. “There were reports of how some northern extremists invaded the South West. They are everywhere perfecting their insidious plans to set the South West on fire, but I want to state it categorically that such an attempt could only trigger war, because we will resist any act that is capable of fuelling both ethics or religious war in the South West.”

 

