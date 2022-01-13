Those hostile Customs officers

Like a typical Nigerian check-point, I had an encounter with Custom officers at three different check points on my way from Douala to Garoua. The first one was the most annoying as the officers collected the passports of those of us coming from Nigeria. With their inability to converse in English with us because they speak French /Arabic, it was difficult to understand ourselves until someone was called to interpret for us in pidgin English. To cut the long story short, we had to give them 10,000CFA each which is equivalent of N10,000 each. The other two points, we had our passports, Vaccination cards and COVID-19 test results checked before we were allowed to get into our bus to continue our journey.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...