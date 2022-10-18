Those leaving Nigeria under japa cover are misguided – VC, Elizade Varsity

Following the current trend in the country where some Nigerians are leaving the country in droves, the Vice Chancellor of Elizade University, Prof Okukayode Amund, has described the move as misguided. He described travelling abroad under the guise of the japa syndrome as running away from challenges, which will always be around when they are back.

TheVCstatedthisduring a press conference to herald the combined 6th and 7th convocation ceremonies of the institution. While stressing that Nigerians must endeavour to make theircountrybetter, he added:“Thereisnothingthat is over there that we cannot achievehere. Wherethey are going is the same environment as we have here. “It is because people are not contented with what they have, and that is the main driver of going abroad.

Whentheygothere, they goto do menial jobs. So those who are doing it are misguided.” Amund, who was speaking during the joint convocation ceremonies for the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 sessions, disclosed that a total of 489 students will be graduating from the university. He maintained that of the graduatingstudents, 42made first class, 205graduated with second class (upper), 199 had second class (lower) while 39 made third class.

He said the convocation lecture title, “Africa Renaissance: Key for New Global Leadership Paradigm,” will bedeliveredbytheVicePresident of Liberia, Dr Jewel Howard-Taylor.

“In order to ensure steady and sustained growth of the university, theSenateandthe Governing Council found it expedient to introduce new academic programmes.

He added: “The Founder, Sir (Dr) Ade Ojo, has continued to single-handedly fund physical infrastructural development. Atthebeginning of the 2021/2022 academic session, a new ultra-modern 400-bed capacity male hostel built at a cost of N1.2 billion was made available for occupation.”

