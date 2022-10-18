News Top Stories

Those leaving Nigeria under japa cover are misguided – VC, Elizade Varsity

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, AKURE Comments Off on Those leaving Nigeria under japa cover are misguided – VC, Elizade Varsity

Following the current trend in the country where some Nigerians are leaving the country in droves, the Vice Chancellor of Elizade University, Prof Okukayode Amund, has described the move as misguided. He described travelling abroad under the guise of the japa syndrome as running away from challenges, which will always be around when they are back.

TheVCstatedthisduring a press conference to herald the combined 6th and 7th convocation ceremonies of the institution. While stressing that Nigerians must endeavour to make theircountrybetter, he added:“Thereisnothingthat is over there that we cannot achievehere. Wherethey are going is the same environment as we have here. “It is because people are not contented with what they have, and that is the main driver of going abroad.

Whentheygothere, they goto do menial jobs. So those who are doing it are misguided.” Amund, who was speaking during the joint convocation ceremonies for the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 sessions, disclosed that a total of 489 students will be graduating from the university. He maintained that of the graduatingstudents, 42made  first class, 205graduated with second class (upper), 199 had second class (lower) while 39 made third class.

He said the convocation lecture title, “Africa Renaissance: Key for New Global Leadership Paradigm,” will bedeliveredbytheVicePresident of Liberia, Dr Jewel Howard-Taylor.

“In order to ensure steady and sustained growth of the university, theSenateandthe Governing Council found it expedient to introduce new academic programmes.

He added: “The Founder, Sir (Dr) Ade Ojo, has continued to single-handedly fund physical infrastructural development. Atthebeginning of the 2021/2022 academic session, a new ultra-modern 400-bed capacity male hostel built at a cost of N1.2 billion was made available for occupation.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

2023: We’ll stone you if you campaign in our area, Enugu community tells PDP

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

The people of Nkerefi, made up of four autonomous communities, in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State yesterday threatened to stone the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members should the party visit the area to campaign as the 2023 general election draws closer. Although, the governorship candidate of the PDP, Mr. Peter Mbah, hails […]
News

Deborah: Call for cancellation of NBA conference ludicrous – Ubani

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Section on Public Interest and Development Law (NBA-SPIDEL) Dr. Monday Ubani has advised those calling for the cancellation of the 2022 NBA-SPIDEL Conference scheduled to hold in Sokoto, to be circumspect.   Some lawyers took to social media to call for the cancellation of the conference in protest over […]
News

Okowa calls for sickle-cell test legislation, inaugurates screening machine

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has inaugurated the Newborn Screening equipment was donated to the Sickle Cell Referral Centre at the Asaba Specialist Hospital by the pet project of his wife, Dame Edith, under the aegis of the 05 Initiative Project to diagnose sickle cell disorder. The governor, while inaugurating the equipment called for appropriate […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica