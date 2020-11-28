Those linking Tinubu to #EndSARS protest want to divide South West –Lawmaker, Kehinde Joseph

A lawmaker in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Kehinde Joseph, representing Alimosho Constituency 2 has postulated that the nation needs more people like a former governor of the state, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the country to move forward. Joseph, who doubles as the Chairman, House Committee on Agriculture also speaks on the youth, #EndSARS violence and other issues of interest in this interview with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI

What do you think led to the #EndSARS violence in Lagos State?

I was highly pained over the happenings in Lagos State during the #EndSARS protests. It started on October 21, 2020. We were also in support of ending police brutality, but other things were added into it. When the protest got to three weeks, hoodlums hijacked it. On one of the days, as I was going home, hoodlums were vandalising vehicles and some of us had to part with money. During the protest, malls were looted, people were killed, some people were hit by stray bullets.

One of my boys was killed by stray bullet. Ejigbo LCDA Secretariat was looted, two police stations in Igando and Ikotun were burnt by hoodlums. Then, many shops near the police station on Ikotun Road were vandalised. This is democracy, you are free to protest, but it must go with some level of responsibility. Some people died, and the Commander of Area M told me that a woman was held up in traffic, she delivered twins and she and her children died in the process.

We had some people that were wounded on the legs, arms and other parts of the body that are still being treated in hospitals. No matter who you are you should be responsible; these are some of the things that people have laboured for over the years. Most of these people are still in shock and they wonder how such could happen to them. I am not saying there should not be protest, but we must be careful.

Recently, Constituency Stakeholders meetings were held across the 40 constituencies in La-gos, what were the requests of your people at the event?

The last stakeholders meeting organised by the assembly was the sixth edition and the second I would participate in. I came here 16 months ago, but COVID-19 Pandemic took 10 months from it. What I usually do is to do some presentations and to compare and contrast what we did last year with what we will do now. We did it around September/ October 2019. Some of their requests had to do with road rehabilitation. We have shortage of good roads in our area. But Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has done a lot for us, he has done Ijegun Road, Abaranje Road, the road was not good but he has carried out repairs on them. Talk about Isuti Road, the contractor is yet to complete it, but they have started work. Talk about drainage, they have one at the canal in Ikotun and Egbe, then they used to have issues with it during rainy season. The Ministry of the Environment has dredged it for them. These are some of the requests that had been done. We have one that used to come up every time, which is Oko Oloyun Wooden Bridge and the state government has visited the place and promised to do it. They mentioned the dumpsite, the road to the site was not good, but it has been resur-faced, now what remains is the relocation of the dumpsite from that place as it is close to our general hospital and the odour is not what we can cope with. I believe that the government has promised to do that. We did a lot during the pandemic such as giving out palliatives; the ones given to us by the state government and then the one I bought myself. We started with face masks, sanitizers and we discovered that people were hungry and they had nothing to eat. We discovered that a lot of our people live on daily income, which was why we came up with palliatives. We also empowered a lot of our women, we have also assisted our youths with teaching jobs, LASTMA jobs and we got some of them into the civil service. Some are even working in the Local Government Service Commission. Some of them gained admission into the Lagos State University (LASU), Lagos State Polytechnic, and the state college of education in Ijanikin through our assistance. We have done a lot for our people. During the last stakeholders meeting, I discovered that we need to assist petty traders such as those selling ‘gari’, pepper and the artisans. So, I gave each of them N100,000 (One Hundred Thousand Naira) to start something and I promised to do the same for some other people. These are some of the things that we have been doing before now and we will continue to do. Things are very hard globally and I pray that we don’t have a second lockdown in Nigeria.

What lessons have we learnt from the protest, and do you believe that someone like Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu ordered the shooting of protesters in Lekki?

We have learnt serous lessons from the protests and the aftermath violence, and I am concerned about the aftermath of the “EndSARS protest.” I believe that we must be accountable to our people everyday. You have to go back to the people, especially our youths. I would say that I am one of the beneficiaries of youths in my local government. I was once the youth leader of the local government for almost eight years, and from there I graduated to where I am now. The best thing for us is that we should continue to engage the youth more than ever before. Our youths and almost everybody are aware of what is going on, most especially on governance and they want to see results. It means that more than ever before, we must engage our people and explain things to them. People want to know how they are being governed. On Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, its just unfortunate what some people are saying about him. He has done a lot for a number of people all over the world. Do you know the number of people he has employed and lifted up and turned from nobody to somebody like he did to some of us. He is a father, you cannot take that away from him, you can say whatever you want to say about him. They say he is spending money here and there, if not because he is into politics, do you know what he would have achieved as Alhaji Aliko Dangote is doing?. But he is ready to develop human capital. So, as a father, how would he have told the soldiers to go and kill youths? Out of all the leaders that we have in Nigeria now, how many of them are easily accessible like Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Any day you want to see him, you would see him and he is ready to listen to you. He is one of the leaders that are ready to listen to the people. Why would he ask soldiers to kill the protesters. He has said it repeatedly that he is not the owner of Lekki Concession Company (LCC) and that he doesn’t have anything to do with the toll gate. When the protest started they said he was the one that sponsored it, and now they are saying that he ordered attacking the protesters. You can see that those things are happening because some enemies of progress are trying to bring divide and rule to the South West. By the grace of God nothing will happen to Tinubu, he will continue to live. He is a father to all of us and he will never ask the army to shoot anybody.

