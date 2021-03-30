Those portraying us in bad light spread false alarm, misinformation –Rector

Rev. Michael Arimanwa, the Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede (PolyNek) in Imo State, in this interview, he speaks with STEVE UZOECHI, about effective mainstreaming of digitalisation of the polytechnic activities; disinformation and his administration’s landmark achievements

How do you see your promotion as a Cannon, and how have you been able to cope as a polytechnic Rector and cleric?

Well, my recent elevation to the position of a Canon came as a pleasant surprise because every cleric hopes for such promotion. The Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Owerri is not obligated to consult you while evaluating your activities or before announcing your promotion.

So, it came as a piece of good news when the Bishop announced my promotion to the position of a Canon in church. As for how I effectively combine my work here and in the church, I will say it takes discipline.

On my part, I do a lot of time management. Anybody that knows me well will tell you that I have no time to waste. I plan my day’s activities ahead of time so I am not always well disposed to engaging in any activity that is not captured in my daily schedules.

Secondly, the Archbishop also appointed an Assistant to help in the church work. So, he is always there to handle any responsibility that may arise until I am around.

There is this news that the polytechnic was shut down over COVID-19 pandemic?

Let me say here with ambiguity that this institution was never shut down at any point. No such thing ever happened. There was neither a memo nor a directive to that effect. It was incongruous with reality when we heard that the polytechnic was shut down, and that the Rector had locked the gate himself.

Assuming that the institution was to be shut down; would it be the Rector that will lock the gates? That was most unfortunate. It has never been the responsibility of the Rector to lock up the polytechnic’s gates, so it was all false. At the time that rumour broke, students were writing their semester examinations on campus. So, this institution was not at any time shut down due to COVID-19 scare. It was just a reckless rumour.

People just sit down and formulate lies and disseminate them for reasons we do not know. The most that happened at the time was when people were reported ill in a particular Department, and for precautionary reasons, we asked those workers in the Department to go and run their tests while their offices were decontaminated because we did not want to take chances.

And, at the end there was no cause for alarm. Hence, the rumour was unfounded, baseless as no part of the polytechnic was shut down due to COVID-19.

But, there is allegation of increment in the students’ tuition fees. What is your reaction to this?

There was no increment whatsoever in our school fees or tuition fees. We only increased acceptance fees for the Part-Time programme students and not for regular students. It is those that seek to portray us in bad light that always spread these false alarms and narratives.

Even with the increment in the acceptance fees for the Part-Time programme, our overall fees regime remained among the least expensive in the country especially when compared to those other institutions in our category.

In Imo State here, our total school fees remain the least among all the higher institutions of learning in the same category. Some say, they pay less in the far North, but we say compare apple to apple and you will find that our total fees regime remains the least among institutions that are

our contemporaries. For instance, since 1987 when I was in Katsina, and even till date, students who are indigenes of the state do not pay for WAEC examination fees.

Once you indicate interest that you want to write the WASSCE examinations, the state will register and pay all the necessary fees for the student.

But, that is not the case here and obviously not possible in the South-East geo-political zone. So you cannot equitably compare us with institutions in the North. That notwithstanding, if we are compared on the basis of fees paid, we still rank among the least expensive institutions in the country and this is the fact.

What about the rumour of hiring and sacking of 200 workers?

It is funny the kind of falsehood people peddle around. Anyone who understands the working of the civil service will not pay attention to such mendacious speculation. If they knew the process it takes to lay off one worker, nobody will waste his time believing that 200 persons were just laid off at a go.

To lay off one person, that person needs to get three different queries and his response must be unsatisfactory; he or she needs to face the Polytechnic Disciplinary Committee, and the Disciplinary Committee will have to find him/ her guilty.

Then, the committee will bring the report or recommendation to the management, which the management will meet over to either accept or reject that report.

And again, where the management accepts that the staff should be sacked, it still does not end with the management decision. If the worker/ person involved is a confirmed member of staff, the management will still have to bring the matter to the Governing Council. These are the process.

So to sack one person is not a Rector’s affairs alone, not something the management could just sit and say, we do not like this person, sack him. No, it doesn’t work that way. It must go all the way to Council, and right now we do not have a Governing Council in place.

So, even if somebody commits an offence now for which he should be sacked, the best we can do under the present circumstance, is to suspend that person until the Governing Council is constituted for the polytechnic because we do not have the powers to sack a staff, whose appointment is confirmed without Council’s approval. So, the purported 200 workers that were said to have been allegedly sacked by the polytechnic, is preposterous and unimaginable.

And, as a matter of fact, about a month ago, we concluded a recruitment exercise, where we employed workers as approved by the Federal Government.

So, how can we be employing and sacking at the same time? It does not make sense to allege that we sacked anybody.

Some sections of the stories being circulated reported that we sacked full-time lecturers, while others said it was part-time lecturers, but the truth is that whether full-time or part-time, we did not sack any lecturer or any other staff of the polytechnic for that matter.

I dare challenge anybody that claims we sacked him to produce evidence of the sack. You do not sack people verbally without a sack letter; at least one of 200 persons purportedly sacked should publish his sack letter. In

concrete terms, what are the landmark achievements of your administration since assumption of office?

Well, since 2018, when I assumed office, we have remained the best performing polytechnic in the country. Within this period, I have received a national award as the Best Performing Rector in Nigeria just like the polytechnic received national award as the Best Polytechnic in the nation. As we speak, no fewer than six high-end infrastructural projects scattered across the institution are either completed or nearing completion.

This is just for the recent and I do not want to dwell on several others we have been able to deliver over the years. As massive as these buildings visible aspects of our achievements. But, there are others that are not so obvious and conspicuous; those that have even cost the institution more resources than the physical structures and they are key to research, innovation and technological development of the institution. What I mean in this case is the massive provision of specific materials or reagents, chemicals and equipment to our laboratories and workshops.

These are the vital aspects of our achievements that if you come into the polytechnic, you will not see, but they are there and even cost more than the buildings.

Of course, we place a lot of premium on research and qualitative learning, and this is the reason many of our lecturers are currently in all parts of the world engaging in one sponsored-advanced learning programme or the other.

Some are working on international grants, while some others are enabled to embark on overseas study leave with pay. All these translate to capacity enhancement for the polytechnic because whatever knowledge they acquire overseas will be put into use here in our polytechnic thereby impacting greatly on our overall capacity as an institution.

Some of the lecturers are sponsored under the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) and other international agencies, but we pay their salaries and protect their interests, while they are away.

Let us talk about the ‘Smart Campus Initiative,’ how has it been so far?

We launched the Smart Campus Initiative in 2019 and the whole essence of the concept is to digitalise our operations as a polytechnic so that everything about the institution is automated and digitalised.

Now, as a student of the polytechnic, you do not need to queue behind a window to pay fees; you do not need to queue behind a window to get the receipt of fees paid; you do not need to go to a lecturer’s office to get your semester results; even if you are doing clearance after graduation, you do not need to go from office to office to get it done.

All these activities and more have been integrated into our website portal so that any student that needs to do anything, only needs to go to the website. The only time the student will need to make contact with officials physically is when he wants to collect his statement of results and that is for obvious reasons.

This is because we do not have to post it online, the student needs to come physically, sign and collect the statement of results.

Beyond that, every other thing from beginning to end can be done without making necessary contact with people. Even, courses are registered online, examinations are written online and lecturers mark and grade the scripts and move the results to the necessary departments through the same portal until it gets to the final authority whose responsibility it is to approve results.

As we complete the project cycle of the Smart Campus Initiative, what will happen is that from the beginning of their registration to their graduation, students will have no need to interface with any official of the polytechnic.

Again, it should be noted at this point also that it is such an interface that usually creates room for bribery, extortion, intimidation, manipulation and harassment. So far, the system is running perfectly and we shall continue to raise the bar in learning and innovation.

