Those revealing details of my meeting with Tinubu’re his enemies –Obasanjo

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran ABEOKUTA Comment(0)

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed dissatisfaction with the unauthorized report of the discussion at his meeting with the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

 

Obasanjo described the report credited to him as fake statements. Tinubu had visited the former President at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) residence in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, on Wednesday.

 

 

Tinubu was accompanied by former National Chairman of APC, Chief Bisi Akande; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, among others.

 

The details of the meeting, which lasted for over two hours, was not made known to journalists as Tinubu refused to speak to journalists, who accosted him after the meeting. The former Lagos State governor and members of his entourage immediately boarded a waiting bus and zoomed off.

 

However, in a report credited to Gbajabiamila, he had revealed some of the things discussed at the meeting, saying Obasanjo made encouraging statements about Tinubu’s aspiration and even prayed for the APC Presidential candidate.

 

But, the former President, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi yesterday, said the statements coming from those claiming to be supporters of Bola Tinubu are unhelpful.

 

The former President said the discussion during the visit was “more brotherly than political”, and at the request of Bola Tinubu, Chief Obasanjo agreed to no statement from either side.

 

“Those claiming to be insiders at the meeting issuing statement on the discussion and those crediting to me statement I had not made are enemies of the visitor and are not doing the visit any good”, said Chief Obasanjo.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

