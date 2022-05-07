Those talking about rotational presidency’re ignorant –Yerima

Former governor of Zamfara State, Sani Yerima, has described those clamouring for rotational presidency as ignorant. Yerima said this yesterday in an interaction with newsmen at the Presidential Villa after informing President Muhammmadu Buhari of his intention to run for president on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Talking about his programme, the former Zamfara governor and Senator, said he would fight insecurity, poverty and ignorance if elected.

He said: “So, I have three points as well; to fight insecurity, fight poverty, and ignorance. Some people think that if you say ignorance, you’re talking of only western education, no. Illiteracy is different from ignorance. “There are people who are professors, who are well educated in western terms, but they’re ignorant of their society.

“That is why you see people talking about rotational presidency, as if it is an allocation of power. “Constitution of Nigeria is very clear; every Nigerian is qualified to contest so long as he reaches the age prescribed for different offices. “So, every Nigerian is qualified so long as he follows the constitutional provisions of this country to contest for any office and aspire to any office of this country.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...