Those Thirsty For Igbo Blood Should Watch – BLD

The Biafra Land Defenders (BLD) have said that all those who unleashed mayhem on the people of the Old Eastern Region, especially the Igbos simply because they wanted to exercise their franchise in their land should get ready for shocking revenge.

The BLD specifically warned Barr. Festus Keyamo, the Spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, the spokesperson for the Bola Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council and Mr Musiliu Akinsanya (MC Oluomo), the Chairman of Lagos Parks Management Committee that the drum of war they are beating “will soon start and will not spare them.”

Leader of the BLD, Ndubuisi Igwekani said that it is unfortunate that the Federal Government has not issued any statement condemning what he termed silent ethnic cleansing and ethnic profiling that took place between February 25th and March 18th 2023, especially in Lagos.

The BLD leader said that since the Federal Government has decided to sit on the fence and condone maltreatment of her supposed citizens by other citizens just because they reside in their land, it should also take a similar position when it will start dishing out its vendetta to all those that publicly threatened the lives of its people and destroyed their properties.

“Up until December 1991, Lagos was the Federal Capital Territory. It was the centre of Nigeria and our people invested hugely inside it because it was the seat of power and not because it’s a Yoruba land or the only place to invest. Yes, it’s a Yoruba land, but was that why our people went there initially?

“Those threatening our people today in Lagos should remember that every investment we have in Lagos was gotten with our blood, sweat and every breath of our lives and we’ll never relinquish a single one to anybody.

“They can take their jealousy elsewhere because whom God has blessed no man can curse. However, we must remind them that even when we get Biafra today, no property worth one Naira will be lost to them. They should never be deluded to think we’re stupid,” he said.

Igwekani said that the hatred for Easterners especially Igbos has been demonstrated more by the APC Onanuga who extended his threat to Igbos to far away 2027 election and Keyamo who called for the arrest of Mr Peter Obi, Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate.

He said, “The world has heard Bayo Onanuga. The world can see how Festus Keyamo is calling for war in Nigeria and the Federal Government is clapping for him while MC Oluomo and his criminal gang in Lagos who attacked our people are treated like Federal victorious soldiers.

“The world can clearly see how Keyamo and APC left criminals like MC Oluomo and his group of thugs that caused mayhem, destroyed our properties and now want their DSS to arrest a man for going to court to retrieve his mandate.

“In saner climes, people who go to court when they feel aggrieved are applauded as lawful, but in Nigeria, when a man goes to court it’s an offence to the APC. For people like Keyamo, let him get ready for the evil seed he’s planting will soon germinate and he’ll eat it with his mouth.

“We may not have interest in Nigeria and their politics, but we dare Kayemo and his cohorts to touch Obi in the name of arrest and see if the story will end well for all of them. Obi has the right to go to court and prove his case beyond every reasonable doubt without taking into violence and that’s what he’s doing.”

Igwekani said that the crimes committed against the people of Eastern Nigeria during the election where they were beaten, flogged, harassed and dehumanized in their own country simply because of their facial appearance of looking like “Igbos” will never go unpunished.

He said that the historians who will write the end of all those who perpetrated such acts between 25th February and 18th March 2023 against the people of the Old Eastern region will have their hands full of descriptions to paint the bitter picture of their end.

“The Federal Government is holding Mazi Nnamdi Kanu against court order and ruling, but those who openly attacked, killed and destroyed properties of our people are awaiting their medals of honour. Everyone can now see why we want to be on our own. They must release him.

“Those evildoers will not go free. We’ve marked them out. We’re calling our people to equally take documentation of such people even the ones we don’t know and provide the necessary evidence of their roles in the evil that took place between 25th February and March 18th 2023. We’ll never take it from them.

“We’re also calling our people to start relocating because this current Federal Government has demonstrated to us that our lives don’t matter. How can one target our people in an election where none of our people was a candidate?

“We kept quiet for the world to see the hypocritical nature of the Nigerian government. Now that the story is everywhere, without any arrest or trial of those involved, we’ll pass a message.

“So, our people should at least mobilize themselves for self-defence and further action of home. Another thing they must do for us now is to always reach us wherever they are so that anybody dares to attack them.

“BLD will take up the responsibility of protecting our people henceforth because the conspiracy to wipe us out is Crystal Clear.”

Like this: Like Loading...