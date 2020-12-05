Those who opposed my reappointment were ignorant –Rector Bida Polytechnic, Dr Dzukogi

Dr. Abubakar Abdul Dzukogi is the 11th Rector of Federal Polytechnic Bida. He spoke about his reappointment, achievements in the last four years and the recent controversy generated by the national body of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP) over his reappointment in this interview AHMED IDRIS. Excerpts…

Your reappointment for second term as the Rector of Federal Polytechnic Bida has generated a lot of controversy; what do you think was the responsible for it?

Thank you very much for this question. It was a very unfortunate, embarrassing and absolutely unnecessary incident. The people who were against my reappointment were just displaying ignorance. Some of them claimed to have acquired PhDs, but they behaved like illiterates. Fortunately, I was not accused of corruption or nonperformance; they claimed that I have just a year left and that I should not be given four years to complete my tenure.

You see they were agitating ignorantly simply because they had no documents to support their position. Ordinarily, in academic community what should be of concern to the people is whether I performed or not, but to bring the issue of age into their argument is neither here nor there. Again, some people were using the union as a platform to propagate personal agenda or ambition.

So, my advice to them is that they should exercise patience; I will not be there forever, I will go at the end of my second term approved by the Mr. President Muhammad Buhari. Indeed, some of them have learnt a lot of lessons from their mistakes and I have also forgiven them. I have asked them to join me in ensuring that all hands are on deck to move the institution forward.

Now that you have been reappointed as Rector, Federal polytechnic Bida for the second term, what are your mission and vision for the institution?

We will consolidate on our achievements in critical areas that we embarked upon in the past four years. We are also going to work assiduously on the area of academic integrity because we want our examination to be more transparent so that our students can actually earn the certificate that will be given to them. Also, we want to have about 54 programmes and currently, resources inspection is going on in this regard. Recently we had additional programmes, aside from the the degree programmes. We are looking forward to having some departments in the polytechnic owning their own building; we have been training our staff, more than 80 of them are now computer literate. On the welfare of our staff and students, we just signed an MOU with a developer for additional hostel accommodation.

What legacies are you desirous of leaving behind?

I promised to leave a good legacy behind by bringing sanity into the polytechnic system. You see as I said earlier, I want to be remembered as a man who came, saw and did not leave what he saw the way he met it. I want to be also remembered as the Rector who promoted the institution to the highest level imaginable, meaning that I contributed into making the polytechnic one of the best institutions of higher learning across the country. I am s t i l l praying and hoping to make the Federal Polytechnic Bida the number one polytechnic before the expiration of my second term in the office. When I came, the institution was rated low among the other Polytechnics in the country but now we have grown immensely. Our graduates are doing very well in the labour market; we produce qualified students and our accreditation has been perfect. Presently, students who graduated in the last academic session are being mobilized for NYSC and gain appointments in Federal, state and local governments.

Could you tell us your greatest achievements so far?

You see, as Rector Federal Polytechnic Bida, I have influenced degree programmes which they have commenced in both Sciences and Managements courses. The programme which was affiliated to the Federal University of Technology Minna and State University of Ilorin will produce the BSc and BTec graduates in different fields. The aim is to promote educational system in the area and bring sanity to the polytechnic system by producing qualified graduates. Part of my achievements is that, 100 percent accreditation and reaccreditation of both Diploma and HND programmes which expired in 2012/2013 were all carried out. A radio station had been established in the polytechnic for disseminating information and entertainments. You see, in my first tenure, I equip OTM’s ICT laboratory with 100 computers and introduced Micro Finance Bank; I also renovated two blocks of flat in the staff quarter. Today the polytechnic can boast of over 50 PhDs and quiet a number of awaiting PhDs and this is in addition to not less than 273 academic and non-academic staff with Master’s degrees in their respective disciplines. Management has setup different disciplinary committees such as those on lecturers’ sexual harassment of female students, exam misconduct, and cultism acts which all have been producing good result.

What is your advice to staff most especially union leaders?

My major advice to them is that they should verify their information before disseminating them; if people accept any false information it will not make the society grow. I’m appealing to all polytechnic staff especially the unions to verify their information before going on air.

