Those who take COVID-19 vaccine have agreement with Satan —Pastor Chris Okotie

The Pastor of Household of God Church International Ministries, Chris Okotie has described as satanic the inoculation of COVID-19 vaccine while giving his submission on the drug.

The preacher asserted that anyone who takes a jab of COVID-19 vaccine has entered an agreement with the devil.

He also stressed that the vaccine against the coronavirus would turn those who have taken it into vampires that suck other people’s blood for sustenance.

Okotie said this in a viral video in which he said he was explaining the spiritual mystery surrounding the drug.

“You do not understand the spiritual import but now you know. So when you eat that genetically modified food that you eat and take the vaccine, you’ve entered communion with Satan, with Lucifer. And that communion involves blood.

“Now, since the blood of Jesus is not what is talking about, or what he has to offer, he will require you to seek blood somewhere else. And the only place where you can find blood is in another human being. So one of the things that the vaccine will make you do is to become a vampire who needs to drink blood for sustenance,” Okotie said.

The number of Nigerian preachers criticising people for taking the vaccine seems to be increasing.

Similarly, the General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has said he and his biological and spiritual family will not take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Suleman, however, did not attribute his decision to spiritual but medical theories surrounding the vaccine.

“Some say it’s the Antichrist but I’ve said to you before that, when the Antichrist will come, we will not be here. We would have been gone. I don’t say it is spiritual but I see something medical, that thing is not good and I’m hearing in some places now, they are making it compulsory,” Suleman said.

Another preacher that has opposed it is the founder of LoveWorld Incorporated, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, who said Christians should believe in the word of God than in the vaccine.

“What happened to you? Where is the word of God in your mouth? Do you realise if you believe in the word of God the way you believe in this vaccine, there will be power in your mouth? He made us healers. What’s wrong? What happened to you? When did we start making such recommendations to God’s people? For God’s sake, think again!” Oyakhilome said.

The Nigerian government imported 4 million doses of the first batch of AstraZeneca COVAX early March, and President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo were vaccinated publicly to encourage citizens to also take the vaccine.

*Courtesy: SaharaReporters

