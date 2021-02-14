Though acquitted, Trump is guilty of provoking violence at Capitol – Biden

President Joe Biden says even though the US senate acquitted ex-President Donald Trump, the substance of the charge against him is not in dispute.

Trump’s supporters on January 6 breached police lines and stormed Capitol Hill, while the congress was sitting to verify Biden’s victory in the November 3 US presidential election.

Just before the invasion of the Capitol, Trump, who refused to concede the election to Biden, had addressed a crowd of his supporters, and asked them to march to Capitol Hill to take back their country.

The US house of representatives subsequently voted to impeach Trump, which they did — leaving the final verdict to the senate.

At its sitting on Trump’s second impeachment trial on Saturday, the senators voted 57 to 43, to acquit the former US president of the single charge of inciting the invasion.

Reacting to the judgement, Biden said even those opposed to the conviction, believe that his predecessor was guilty of a “disgraceful dereliction of duty” and “practically and morally responsible for provoking” the violence unleashed on the Capitol.

He said the Capitol invasion is a reminder of how fragile America’s democracy is, adding that it is the responsibility of its citizens to always defend it.

“Today, 57 Senators – including a record 7 Republicans – voted to find former President Trump guilty for inciting that deadly insurrection on our very democracy. The Senate vote followed the bipartisan vote to impeach him by the House of Representatives. While the final vote did not lead to a conviction, the substance of the charge is not in dispute. Even those opposed to the conviction, like Senate Minority Leader McConnell, believe Donald Trump was guilty of a “disgraceful dereliction of duty” and “practically and morally responsible for provoking” the violence unleashed on the Capitol,” Biden said.

“Tonight, I am thinking about those who bravely stood guard that January day. I’m thinking about all those who lost their lives, all those whose lives were threatened, and all those who are still today living with terror they lived through that day. And I’m thinking of those who demonstrated the courage to protect the integrity of our democracy – Democrats and Republicans, election officials and judges, elected representatives and poll workers – before and after the election.

“This sad chapter in our history has reminded us that democracy is fragile. That it must always be defended. That we must be ever vigilant. That violence and extremism has no place in America. And that each of us has a duty and responsibility as Americans, and especially as leaders, to defend the truth and to defeat the lies. That is how we end this uncivil war and heal the very soul of our nation. That is the task ahead. And it’s a task we must undertake together.”

