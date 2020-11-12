Thousands bid Balarabe Musa farewell

Thousands of Kaduna residents and associates from all across the North and beyond yesterday thronged Sultan Bello Mosque and Ungwan Sarki cemetery to pay their last respect to the former Governor of Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa.

The situation created a gridlock on the Isa Kaita Road. Musa, who was also chairman, Board of Trustees of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), died in the early hours of yesterday after a brief illness. He was born on August 21, 1936 and died at the age of 84. His death was confirmed yesterday morning by a member of the PRP and his political associate, Senator Shehu Sani. The last prayer was led by Sheikh Ahmed Gumi and attended by thousands of Islamic faithful. Among the personalities present were former Governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Mukhtar Ramallan Yero, Secretary to the Kaduna State Government (SSG), Alhaji Balarabe Lawal, and former Executive Secretary of Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), Alhaji Hussaini Jallo, alongside serving commissioners and other top government functionaries.

The trip from Sultan Bello Mosque to the Ungwar Sarki cemetery, a distance of less than five kilometres took over 20 minutes, as residents in large numbers trooped to bid Balarabe Musa final respect, amidst a horde of vehicles. Musa was elected governor of the old Kaduna State during the Second Republic on the platform of the PRP. He held office from October 1979 until he was impeached by the then National Party of Nigeria (NPN)-dominated Kaduna State House of Assembly on June 23, 1981. Meanwhile, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), in its condolence message, said that during colonial times, Musa “was an active member of the Northern Elements Progressively Union NEPU”.

It added: “In the Second Republic, he again teamed up with his old comrades in NEPU and their leader, Mallam Aminu Kano, to form the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) on whose ticket he was elected governor of Kaduna State.

Sadly, he was impeached and removed before he could execute his programmes.” Also, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State chapter, through its Chairman, Rev. Joseph Hayab, said: “Balarabe Musa was a governor for everybody. As governor, he came with the idea of industrialising the state. “He established cottage industries across local governments in the old Kaduna state. “

