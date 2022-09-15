Thousands explore latest advances in healthcare technologies at Medic West Africa

The premier healthcare business platform showcased the newest innovations in healthcare equipment and solutions at its 9th edition. Medic West Africa Exhibition and Conference, organised by leading global exhibitions company, Informa Markets, recently concluded its 9th edition, amidst elation by exhibitors and visitors.

The three-day event, held at Landmark Center between September 7 to 9, hosted over 150 exhibiting companies from 32 countries showcasing the latest healthcare equipment and solutions innovations. The acclaimed event, the largest gathering of healthcare trade professionals in the region, provided not only an exceptional networking hub for manufacturers, distributors, procurement professionals, dealers, medical professionals, and regulators; but also a platform to drive the discourse on key challenges affecting our regional healthcare systems to unearth sustainable solutions.

The event was well-attended by key stakeholders including the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Engr. (Mrs). Noimot Salako-Oyedele; the Commissioner for Health, Lagos State, Prof. Akin Abayomi; and the Commissioner for Health, Ogun State, Dr. (Mrs) Tomi Coker; amongst other players in the healthcare industry. Speaking on the need for Medic West Africa as a platform to bridge the technology and knowledge in Nigeria and West Africa, Engr. Salako-Oyedele, stated: “I think it is very important that these technologies needed to upgrade our health industry and provide international-standard healthcare are brought to our doorstep.

I welcome Medic West Africa as a platform for key stakeholders to explore what is needed for our facilities and learn more about the newest innovations in healthcare. Having had conversations with exhibitors present and receiving assurance from the manufacturers of their understanding of local context and needs, I am quite happy with what I have witnessed here at Medic West Africa”. Medic West Africa’s Exhibition Manager, Mr Amogh Wadwalkar, expressed his satisfaction at its growth, continuity of legacy, and impact.

He said, “Ten years ago, Medic West Africa began as a platform to showcase the latest innovations in healthcare technology to industry players for the advancement of regional health infrastructures. Now, it has grown to not only be a peerless exhibition platform but also a place of discourse concerning topical issues challenging the healthcare industry.

This year marks our 9th edition and continues our mission as the premier healthcare trade event and the largest gathering of healthcare trade professionals in the region. We have welcomed thousands of visitors during the past three days to not only explore the newest healthcare technologies but also to build relationships for the sustainable growth of the sector. By inviting and connecting all parties in the health ecosystem, we have facilitated a platform to unearth solutions for the greatest challenges affecting the industry and our communities”.

Among the technologies exhibited at the conference were state-of-the-art imaging & diagnostics, laboratory equipment, IT systems & solutions, healthcare infrastructure & assets, disposables & consumer goods, pharmaceuticals & supplements, and medical equipment & instruments, among many others. The revolutionary High-V MRI platform by Siemens Healthineers, Magnetom Free.Star, was one of the highlights of the event, astounding visitors as they explored its disruptive and innovative features, including its DryCool technology. As a virtually helium-free scanner with an ultra-compact footprint and a weight of 3 tons, it harnesses the power of the very latest digitalisation technologies to truly improve lives. Solenne Singer, Informa Market’s Group Director for Healthcare, also conveyed the primary goal for Medic West Africa and its unique offerings for this edition, “Our role at Informa Markets is to bring together manufacturers to meet with local buyers to aid in the sourcing of health equipment and solutions for their facilities and the people of Nigeria. We have expended a lot of effort so that the needs of exhibitors and visitors are fulfilled here at the event.

This year, we unveiled a laboratory segment, Medlab, as the highlight of the show. A distinguished exhibition showcasing innovative products across the medical laboratory industry, it sets the foundation for the introduction of quality diagnostics and care to Nigeria. For future editions, it will be a growing segment with the addition of a representative conference alongside the exhibition.”

As an annual gathering which hosts hundreds of leading healthcare companies and thousands of healthcare medical professionals, Medic West Africa retained its position as the best gateway to access the West African healthcare market. This year, it continued to provide unmatched networking opportunities and connected various agents on the B2B spectrum. Through its exhibitions & conferences, Medic West Africa attracted regional healthcare professionals, policymakers, and service providers who value the power of knowledgesharing, networking, and business for the end goal of transforming West African health infrastructures.

