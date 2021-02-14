News

Thousands march in Tokyo to protest Myanmar coup, biggest Japan demonstration so far

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Thousands of mostly silent demonstrators paraded through central Tokyo on Sunday in protest against the coup in Myanmar, many carrying photos of detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi in what organisers said was the largest such march in Japan to date.
More than 4,000 took part in the protest, organisers said, streaming through the downtown shopping areas of Shibuya and Omotesando with posters saying “Help us save Myanmar” and “Stop Crimes Against Humanity”. Tokyo police said they couldn’t comment on how many people attended the event, reports Reuters.
The march came as tens of thousands took to the streets of Myanmar on Sunday in a ninth straight day of protests. Several demonstrations have been held in Japan since the Feb. 1 coup, mainly by Myanmar residents of Japan.
While the detention of elected leader Suu Kyi is currently due to end on Monday, the coup has been denounced by Western countries, with the United States announcing some sanctions on the ruling generals. While other countries also considering measures, Japan and some other Asian nations are unlikely to cut ties given Myanmar’s strategic importance in the region.
“It is very heart-rending,” said Thant Zaw Htun, 45, originally from Yangon and now an employee at a recruitment agency, referring to the protests in Myanmar.
“I want to go back to Myanmar to join them but cannot because of the situation (travel ban due to the coronavirus pandemic). Instead, I join here today to do what I can do.”
While some carried portraits of Suu Kyi, others wore face masks and even earrings bearing Suu Kyi’s image. Most remained silent rather than shout slogans as they marched in an effort to prevent spread of the coronavirus.
“As a Myanmar national, I absolutely cannot accept the military’s coup in Myanmar,” said Thwe Thwe Tun, 27, who works at a construction company.
“I think all Myanmar people in Japan have the same opinion.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

55 female students test positive for COVID-19 in Ghana

Posted on Author Reporter

  Fifty-five students of the Accra Girls Senior High School have tested positive for COVID-19, a joint statement by the Ghana Health Service and Ghana Education Service has announced. The cases were recorded after 314 persons including students and staff of the school were tested. 259 persons, however, tested negative, reports broadcastghana.net. The statement noted […]
News Top Stories

Budget: FG releases N995.7bn for capital projects

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa ABUJA

DMO hands over N162.6bn Sukuk proceeds to Fashola   The Federal Government has released N995.665 billion for capital expenditure out of N1.347 trillion appropriated   in the revised 2020 budget.   Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, disclosed this yesterday while presenting a cheque of N162.667 billion realised from the 2020 Sukuk […]
News

Edo people rejected bullion van democracy – Bode George

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has congratulated the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, over his re-election, stating that the people rejected bullion van democracy.   George, a former military governor of old Ondo State, noted that ahead of the 2023 elections, there is a dawning realization […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica